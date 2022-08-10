Vitamin B6 may have a strong impact on mental health, British study finds

Findings suggest essential compound may play a role in reducing increased brain activity

Vitamin B6 can have a strong impact on mental health. Photo: Pixabay.
What B vitamins are important for health? Everyone has heard at least once in their lives. So is vitamin B6, an essential compound for our health. However, it is most commonly remembered when it comes to pregnancy, as it is critical for this time of life and during postnatal care, as it helps relieve morning sickness and is necessary for fetal and infant brain development.

Thus, it has been known in medicine for a long time that vitamin B6 makes the synthesis of proteins, amino acids and chemical messengers in the brain, being directly related to the neurological issues of the human body. Now, researchers point out that due consumption impacts mental health. The information is iG portal.

In a recent study carried out at the University of Reading, in the United Kingdom, a team of doctoral students in nutritional psychology found that high-dose consumption of the vitamin considerably reduces symptoms of anxiety. The researchers followed a group of volunteers and found that subjects who consumed about 100 milligrams a day for about a month reported feeling less anxious than those who took a placebo.

The findings also suggest that B6 may play a role in reducing or increasing brain activity, which can lead to some mood disorders. It is important to remember that supplementation can only be advised by a specialist doctor, as too much vitamin B6 in the body causes long-term side effects such as weakness and numbness.

