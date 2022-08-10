Vitamin D insufficiency may be linked to inflammation; understand

posted on 08/09/2022 16:55 / updated on 08/09/2022 16:55



(credit: Freepik/jcomp)

Inflammation is essential for our body to perform healing actions, however, when it persists, it can contribute to a wide range of complex diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disorders and autoimmune diseases.

With that in mind, new genetic research shows a direct link between low levels of vitamin D and high levels of inflammation and provides an important biomarker for identifying people at higher risk or severity of chronic diseases with an inflammatory component.

The researchers looked at genetic data from 294,970 participants in the biobank from the UK, using Mendelian randomization to prove the theory. They also looked at the association between levels of vitamin D and C-reactive protein, an indicator of inflammation.





“High levels of C-reactive protein are generated by the liver in response to inflammation; therefore, when your body is chronically inflammatory, it also shows higher levels of C-reactive protein”, explains Dr Ang Zhou, one of the authors of the research. Zhou also says that the findings suggest that increasing the level of vitamin D in people with this deficiency can reduce chronic inflammation.

“We have repeatedly seen evidence of health benefits from increasing vitamin D concentrations in individuals with very low levels, while for others there appears to be little or no benefit,” points out Elina Hyppönen, who also signs off on the study.

The results of the study were published in the scientific journal InternationalJournal of Epidemiology in may.