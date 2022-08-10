Vitamin D may be linked to inflammation and diabetes, study says

In addition to improving your mood, getting some sunshine outside can prevent diabetes and cardiovascular problems, according to a study by the University of South Australia. According to scientists, people with good levels of vitamin D in their blood are at less risk of developing the diseases.

Information from 294,000 Britons participating in the UK Biobank, a UK patient database, was analyzed. The researchers noticed that people with high levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), which increases when the body is inflamed, had low levels of vitamin D.

Inflammation of the body is a normal process, used not only to fight invaders but also to trigger important processes in the body’s functioning. However, when in excess, it increases the risk of developing diseases such as type 2 diabetes and heart problems.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (4) Diabetes is a disease whose main characteristic is the increase in blood sugar levels. Severe and, most of the time, silent, it can affect several organs of the body, such as eyes, kidneys, nerves and heart, when left untreated.Oscar Wong/Getty Images *****Picture-exam-of-blood.jpg Diabetes arises due to increased blood glucose, which is called hyperglycemia. This occurs as a consequence of defects in the secretion or action of the hormone insulin, which is produced in the pancreas.moodboard / Getty Images *****Picture-applying-insulin-in-the-tummy.jpg The main function of insulin is to promote the entry of glucose into the cells, so that they take advantage of the sugar for cellular activities. The lack of insulin or a defect in its action causes the accumulation of glucose in the blood, which, when circulating in the body, damages the other organs of the body.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images *****Picture-person-eating-plate-with-fries.jpg One of the main causes of the disease is poor diet. Bad diets based on processed and sugary foods, for example, can trigger diabetes. In addition, the lack of physical exercise also contributes to thePeter Cade/Getty Images *****Photo-doctor-showing-diabetics-machine-to-child.jpg Diabetes can be divided into three main types. Type 1, in which the pancreas stops producing insulin, is the least common type and appears from birth. Type 1 carriers require daily insulin injections to keep blood glucose in the normal range.Maskot / Getty Images ****Photo-checking-the-glucose.jpg Type 2 diabetes is considered the most common of the disease. It occurs when the patient develops insulin resistance or produces insufficient amounts of the hormone. Treatment includes regular physical activity and diet control.Arthur Debat/Getty Images *****Picture-woman-pregnant.jpg Gestational diabetes affects pregnant women who, in general, have a family history of the disease. Insulin resistance occurs especially from the second trimester and can cause complications for the baby, such as malformation, prematurity, breathing problems, among others.Chris Beavon/Getty Images ****Photo-blood test-2.jpg In addition to these, there are still other ways to develop the disease, although rare. Some of them are: due to diseases in the pancreas, genetic defect, endocrine diseases or drug useGuido Mieth/Getty Images *****Picture-holding-sugar-cubes.jpg It is also common to use the term pre-diabetes, which indicates a considerable increase in blood sugar, but not enough to diagnose the disease.GSO Images/ Getty Images ****Picture-child-drinking-water.jpg The symptoms of diabetes can vary depending on the type. However, in general, they are: intense thirst, excessive urination and itching in the body. Family history and obesity are risk factorsThanasis Zovoilis/ Getty Images *****Picture-of-a-pe.jpg Some other signs may also indicate the presence of the disease, such as bony protrusions on the feet and insensitivity in the region, blurred vision, frequent presence of mycoses and infections.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images *****Photo-drawing-blood.jpg The diagnosis is made after routine tests, such as the fasting blood glucose test, which measures the amount of glucose in the blood. Reference values ​​are: less than 99 mg/dL (normal), between 100 to 125 mg/dL (pre-diabetes), above 126 mg/dL (Diabetes)Panyawat Boontanom / EyeEm/ Getty Images *****Picture-person-sitting-drinking-green-juice.jpg Whatever the type of disease, the main treatment is to control glucose levels. Maintaining a healthy diet and regular exercise help keep your weight healthy and your glycemic and cholesterol indices in check.Oscar Wong/Getty Images *****Picture-person-with-problem-to-hear.jpg When diabetes is not treated properly, blood sugar levels can stay high for a long time and cause serious problems for the patient. Some of the complications generated are deafness, neuropathy, cardiovascular diseases, retinoplasty and even depression.Image Source/ Getty Images 0

“Inflammation is the body’s way of protecting tissues that are injured or have an infection. C-reactive proteins are generated in the liver in response to inflammation, so when the state is chronic, the substance will be in excess”, explains, in a press release, the researcher Ang Zhou, responsible for the study.

He says that stimulating the production of vitamin D or supplementing it in patients who have deficiencies can reduce chronic inflammation, improving the condition and preventing the individual from developing other conditions.

Researchers can’t explain exactly what role vitamin D plays in inflammation, but the study shows that the two are linked. The production of the vitamin is mainly stimulated by exposure to the sun, but it can also be supplemented.

Scientists hope that the results can help in the treatment of people who suffer from chronic inflammation – according to them, vitamin D can help reverse the condition. The study was published in the scientific journal International Journal of Epidemiology.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.