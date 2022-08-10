Vtor Pereira analyzes Corinthians performance against Flamengo and criticizes refereeing

The elimination of Corinthians to Flamengo on Tuesday night, by Libertadores, was not all bad. At least that’s what coach Vítor Pereira expressed after the match.

The alvinegra team was defeated at Maracanã by 1 to 0 and said goodbye to the continental tournament. Before seeing his team concede the goal, Vítor Pereira liked what the Corinthians squad had on the field. After the goal conceded, however, the coach saw his team decline.

“The game was competitive, we disputed meter by meter, fire in the eyes, until their goal. For me, we played a good game, pressed in an organized way, connected runners, created problems, lacked definition in the last third. This until the goal. After the goal, obviously, with such a huge disadvantage, it would be impossible for us to reverse”, said the Portuguese at a press conference.

Shortly after seeing their scenario get complicated with the goal scored by Flamengo, Corinthians got the situation even more delicate when Bruno Méndez was sent off for a hand touch on the ball. Vítor Pereira commented on the move and said he disagreed with the marking, but preferred to focus his analysis on alvinegro performance.

“Here, a hand on the ball was sent off. In our house, we had in their first goal hand on the ball and it didn’t give anything, it gave the goal against us. But it didn’t go there. I want to emphasize today that we made, for me and I respect those who are against, a good dispute in our best period. This team (Flamengo) has quality and takes advantage of one or another opportunity, they defined, scored and the tie was defined”, pointed out the coach.

