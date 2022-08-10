Vtor Pereira explains Corinthians squad and justifies medals on the bench in decision

Corinthians bid farewell to Libertadores 2022 this Tuesday after the 1-0 defeat to Flamengo. Much questioned by some fans, the choice of the 11 starting players for tonight was explained by Vítor Pereira after the match.

In a press conference, the coach of Corinthians highlighted that the definition of the team was not just a physical issue. Vítor Pereira also took into account tactical, technical and strategic aspects.

“I think about presenting a balanced team that can compete. I think we have to present a balanced team because arriving here against Flamengo and getting a goal early would completely end the tie. We competed for the classification to the goal. We compete in a balanced, collective, organized way. So all the decisions I made today were not just about physical management. It was technical, tactical and strategic management as well, in addition to physics”, said the coach.

Like Fábio Santos, Vítor Pereira also stated that, until conceding the goal and having Bruno Méndez sent off, Corinthians had a good match at Maracanã. Another point highlighted by the coach was the attitude of the team on the field.

“The lineup and substitutions had a criterion behind them, not only physical, but tactical, strategic and technical. In four days, you’re going to want us to beat Palmeiras and then the Copa do Brasil, right? But football is not like that. On the other side there is a team, quality, there is a team that also wants to win. And sometimes you win, but the attitude is that you always have to be there. And today we had. Without a doubt, today we had character, attitude. We wanted to reverse the situation. This is something to be praised here today. You didn’t play well or badly, you should have played A or B. Because if you had played A or B and lost, we would be arguing because we didn’t manage differently. After the game, it’s all very easy.”

Questions in the lineup of Vítor Pereira went through important and experienced names having started the match on the bench. Athletes like Renato Augusto, Balbuena, Giuliano and Róger Guedes only entered the second stage of the match.

“The medallions play because we can’t play with a team and then take one and the other. We don’t have all these functions. We had to play three days ago, in the rain, heavy training and I felt some of them were on edge. Only those who don’t know anything about football, only those who have never been involved in football training, but haven’t been training for 30 years, it’s been training now, with the intensity that is played now, that doesn’t understand why I have to manage. They would be incapable of pressing as I want”, began Vítor Pereira.

“Renato needs to be careful, he’s coming from injury, a long break, he played 30 minutes in the last game three days ago, today he played for 45 minutes. Balbuena is tired. In the last day, for me, it was more than humiliating, I was under fatigue, that’s why some mistakes, which are not normal for him, happened. Gil played three days ago, he played 90 minutes, I don’t believe it would be cool to play today. Róger went to the limit, I don’t believe he would be able to play. The sides were exhaustedthe two who played in the last game. Giuliano has played every game, when he plays he is criticized, when he does not play he is criticized for not being in. I don’t understand people, I respect them, but I don’t understand”, explained the coach.

Corinthians will not have much time to regret their elimination in Libertadores. The Parque São Jorge team will already have a classic against Palmeiras this Saturday, at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brasileirão. After that, on the following Wednesday, the squad seeks to reverse a score from 2 to 0 to continue in the Copa do Brasil against Atlético-GO.

