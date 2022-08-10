Watch out! Know the apps that can kill your phone

Anyone who has a smartphone in their hands certainly spends time browsing the app store, whether for iPhone or Android, in order to find a new app that is useful, fun or offers some essential service. Whether it’s a game or an application full of filters, the fact is that we never think too much before downloading something.

Which is not our fault, as we believe that if an app is on the device’s official store, it must not be malicious. However, the reality is not exactly that, so we must take a lot caution before downloading any, because even with some analysis, malicious apps can be hosted and downloaded.

What happens is that every now and then some malicious tool passes the filter, so it is always recommended that before downloading, you read the comments and see its evaluation. Understand what the community thinks of him.

A good tip is to realize that malicious apps have few comments or only really bad ones. The same thing happens with bad reviews or the lack thereof.

This is due to the fact that they do not spend much time online, as users soon notice the scam and report it. Therefore, if this type of application has few ratings and comments, it is usually because few people use it, but if it has many, it is almost always bad-mouthed.

To help even more, we have separated here 52 applications that have been caught and removed from stores for having blatantly malicious intent.

You’ll notice that in the list there are apps that do things that people love, like add filters to photos and games, so pay close attention. If you have any of these apps, delete them immediately: