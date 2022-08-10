Watermelon Woman? Aline Campos almost ‘tears’ leggings when squatting and tripling GG volume

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/JwzhZZUJLAo/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/JwzhZZUJLAo/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/JwzhZZUJLAo/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/JwzhZZUJLAo” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

What woman! Aline Campos, model, digital influencer and fitness muse, left a lot of people in love this Tuesday afternoon (09). The muse took the opportunity to give a tip to the fans and still display all her flashy volume.

+ Aline Campos is filmed with a revealing look, sensualizes for the camera and displays a bold tattoo

“Beat laziness, day after day. Ps: The day is coming for you to have these fitness looks and exclusive prints!!! Wait just one more tikinho”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. In the clicks, Aline Campos wears tight-fitting leggings, gives a slight squat and, of course, shows all her good shape.

“I will! I’m already in the queue”, joked a fan in the comments field. “I was going to ask, these pieces are yours right”, pointed out another. “My dream to have this body, but I would have to be born again”, said another.

With teenage son, Aline Campos talks about motherhood difficulties

During an interview given to Quem magazine, Aline Campos decided to open her heart and comment on her life as a mother. The muse even gave more details of her intimate life.

“A teenage son is quite challenging. We need to be aligned with the certainty that we are doing our best, because if we get into the wave of dramas and inconsistencies of an almost adult, we can fall into the trap of thinking that we are terrible mothers (laughs)”, said Aline Campos.

“But jokes with a lot of truth aside, it’s challenging, but an opportunity for a lot of learning too! I think that the mother who passes the ‘annoying’ child phase becomes a much more patient human being, in addition to seeing the other with a more understanding look”, she concluded.

READ MORE ABOUT ALINE CAMPOS:

+ Aline Campos is caught taking a bath in the sea in Rio de Janeiro

+ With a controversial bikini, Aline Campos shows what she does when she is trapped in a hotel room

+ In her shirt, Aline Campos is upside down and does what she shouldn’t: “Animation”