What happened to Paula Fernandes? Singer speaks out about double bed requirement in dressing room

Paula Fernandes went public with her position on the accusations made by the advisor and businessman Gui Artístico. According to the newspaper Extra, the professional revealed in a podcast that the singer, winner of the Latin Grammy, demanded a double bed in the dressing room. (+ see requests from other country people and Justin Bieber).

Also according to the publication, Gui says that this type of requirement left Paula with a reputation for being boring in the market. The businessman also pointed out a drop in the artist’s schedule, who came to perform more than 20 shows a month and currently performs an average of 10 monthly presentations. On the artist’s official website, there are only three concerts announced until the end of August.

PAULA FERNANDES SAYS THAT BED REQUIREMENT IS FALSE: ‘IT MANAGED TO SURPRISE ME’

Paula Fernandes classified as “fake news” the information that she would have demanded a double bed in her dressing room. The singer posted a 3-minute video on Instagram to deny the information and protest against the spread of fake news.

“I confess that I didn’t know whether to laugh or be outraged at the news that I had demanded a double bed in the dressing room. Is it possible? Look, I’ve read countless fake news and this one managed to surprise me. For toxic creativity“, replied Paula.

Paula also mentioned other famous women who were victims of fake news recently and asked the public to be more careful when consuming this type of news. “I think we need to look at each news we receive with more affection because we don’t know the consequences of this“, he stressed.