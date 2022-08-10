what to do if you haven’t received payment

The truck driver aid began to be paid this Tuesday (9) and at this first moment, two installments of the benefit have already been released, referring to the months of July and August. Therefore, the first payment totaled R$2 thousand for each driver included in the program.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, in this first stage, 190,861 truck drivers were received, totaling approximately R$381.8 million in resources.

The so-called Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Carriers (BEm Caminhoneiro) is being paid to autonomous cargo carriers to offset the effects of the increase in fuel prices. A total of six installments of R$1,000 are planned by December.

At this stage, carriers who, in addition to being active on the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C), of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) on May 31, 2022, had transport operations received the benefit. registered with ANTT in 2022.

What to do if you haven’t received the benefit

The other truck drivers, also active in the RNTR-C, but without operations registered this year, must carry out the Self-Declaration of the TAC Registration Term, specifically for the purpose of receiving the benefit, in order to ensure that they are able to carry out transport operations and therefore, apply for the benefit.

The Self-Declaration can be made on the Emprega Brasil Portal or on the Digital Work Card application.

The period for truck drivers to make this self-declaration begins next Monday (15th) and runs until the 29th of this month, with the payment of the first and second installments scheduled for September 6th.

Cargo carriers who meet the requirements after this period will only be entitled to receive the benefit from installment three onwards (payment of retroactive period is not possible).

Payment settlement calendar

Check the payment date of the installments and also the deadline for sending data for self-declaration.

Portion hit date Deadline for sending data to ANTT or self-declaration

July and August 08/09 until 07/22

September 09/24 until 9/11

October 10/22 until 10/09

November 11/26 until 11/13

December 12/17 until 12/04







Who is entitled to Trucker Aid?

The Truck Driver Allowance will be paid to autonomous cargo carriers registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTR-C), of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), until May 31 of this year.

Professionals must have a valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF, among other requirements.

The amount paid as aid will be R$1,000 regardless of the number of trucks you drive or own.

The benefit will be reviewed monthly, so anyone with a pending or suspended registration situation can regularize the registration with ANTT and receive the installments from the regularization period, but without the right to retroactive installments.

How do I know if I’m eligible to receive it?

To consult the situation in the RNTRC, simply consult the ANTT website, at this link. The search can be done using information about the carrier, the location or the vehicle.

Carriers registered with the RNTRC can also update their registration data, such as address, contacts, links or specific information according to the category.

Requests to change registration data must be made through the RNTR-C Digital or in person, at service points accredited by ANTT.

Information on the results of processing and payments made can be consulted on the Gov.br website.

In what situations will the benefit not be paid to drivers?

The BEM Trucker will not be paid in the following situations:

If the truck driver has the Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) pending regularization with the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil, in a suspended, cancelled, void, or deceased holder status;

If the truck driver has his CPF linked to the granting of a pension for death of any nature or the reclusion allowance; or

If the truck driver has a permanent incapacity to work benefit;

Beneficiary with death certificate in the Death Control System, or in the National Civil Registry Information System;

The benefit will not be paid cumulatively with the taxi driver assistance.

