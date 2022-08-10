what to expect from this Wednesday’s Samsung event

Is coming. Tomorrow (10), Samsung will hold the Unpacked event, in which the brand should present its highlights for the second half of the year.

In past years, the highlight was the Galaxy Note line, with a sharpie, which was retired. So in recent years the company has dedicated its second major event of the year to showcasing its new foldable phones.

According to rumors, four releases are expected:

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (a folding phone that opens and closes vertically);

Galaxy Z Fold 4 (a foldable phone that opens and closes horizontally, like a tablet);

Galaxy Watch 5 (new edition of the brand’s smart watch);

Galaxy Buds Pro 2 (new wireless headphones edition).

Below, we’ve gathered what we know, through various rumors, about each of the possible releases — it’s worth remembering that there’s still the surprise factor. In addition to the items mentioned, the South Korean manufacturer can surprise and announce new products or services that are still under lock and key.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung’s teaser on social media makes us believe that it is certain that we will have a new Galaxy Z Flip 4. The image used by the brand shows a folding phone ajar, emulating the greater than sign (“>”). The idea is that the 10th of August [data do anúncio] will be greater than “today”.

Evan Blass, one of the main product leakers, obtained images that could be of the new Z Flip 4. He must keep the external design with the region of the cameras in a different tone — in the leaked model, the device has a colorful tone, while the camera area is dark.

Supposed look of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Image: Evan Blass/Samsung

In the region where the cameras are located, as in previous editions, there should be a slightly larger screen, which serves both to display notifications and to help preview selfies with the main sensors.

When you open it completely, Samsung will have a camera occupying a hole in the screen – in past editions, the company bet on a camera that was under the screen.

There are not many details on specs, but it is believed that it should have the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, one of the most sophisticated on the market – last year’s model, Galaxy Z Flip 3, had a mid-range Snapdragon chip.

In addition, the battery of the new model must be 3,700 mAh — remember that this must be a compact phone, therefore with less battery than common in top-of-the-line models, which are around 4,000 mAh (or more).

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Supposed look of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Image: Evan Blass/91 Mobiles

Although he appears very shyly in the event’s teaser video, many leakers realize that Samsung will present a new Galaxy Z Fold 4. As for him, the IceUniversea notorious purveyor of cellphone information, says the cellphone will have:

7.6 inch or 19.3 cm screen (closed)

6.2 inch or 15.7 cm external screen (outside)

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip

256GB/512GB storage and 12GB RAM option

50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP camera

10 MP camera for selfie

4 MP camera (under the screen)

android 12

4,400 mAh battery

The size should be very similar to the previous generation (the screens are the same dimension), including the design with three cameras – it is expected to be similar to the trio of sensors of the Galaxy S22 (last year there were 3 12 MP cameras ). The internal camera, which is under the screen, must have a resolution of 4 MP. It is an improvement compared to the previous model.

The difference must be the size of the screen, which must have a 5:4 aspect ratio, almost square — in most conventional cell phones it is 16:9, rectangular.

Galaxy Watch 5 should get a body temperature meter

Alleged images of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (left) and Galaxy Watch 5 (right) Image: Reproduction/91Mobiles

The evolution of Samsung smartwatches should come in two versions: Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — last year there was the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

One of the big changes is that there won’t be a rotating screen mechanism, which allowed you to navigate through the wearable’s options, according to images published by Evan Blass, one of the main leakers in the tech world.

The Watch 5 should be available with 40mm and 44mm bodies, while the Watch 5 Pro should be slightly larger at 45mm.

As for features, rumors point out that the watches will have fast charging and will have a temperature sensor, to check if the person who uses it has a fever or not, for example.

Integration with Google should be even greater. So, the watches must have the Wear OS 3 system, with Google Assistant and the possibility of map navigation directly on the smartwatch.

Galaxy Buds Pro 2: more noise cancellation

As well as the Galaxy line of smartphones, the South Korean company also usually launches two wireless headphones a year. The ball of the time must be the Galaxy Buds Pro 2.

According to the German website WinFuture.de, the new models should have as a novelty improved noise cancellation, capable of “muffling” external sounds even in very noisy places. The autonomy should be up to 8 hours, but most likely with the noise cancellation turned off, as the Galaxy Buds 2, its predecessors, have an autonomy of 7.5 hours in this condition.

Finally, the headphones must be waterproof, offer “space audio” and Bluetooth 5.3 connection.

*With information from Verge, WinFuture.de and Evan Blass/91Mobiles