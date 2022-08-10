What were the best multimarket and equity funds in July?

The second half of 2022 started with good data for investors, with a fall in the dollar, a rise in the Ibovespa and appreciation of even cryptocurrencies. In this scenario, funds with more conservative strategies and discounted shares stood out. See below which were the best multimarket and stock funds and find out which strategies were used.

The dollar dropped 1.1% and the Ibovespa, the main index on the Brazilian stock exchange, rose 4.69%. Among the shares that rose the most, Petrobras stands out, with a rise of more than 25% in the month, after the announcement of dividend distribution above what was expected by the market.

Abroad, the S&P, the main American stock market index, closed with a rise of 8.08%. The Fed, the American central bank, announced that it raised interest rates by 0.75%, but this was already a decision expected by the market and did not prevent the positive month for assets.

In addition to international exchanges, some risky assets also appreciated, such as cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin rising 22.92% and Ethereum 60.32%.

In addition, the month brought a new Copom meeting to define the Selic, the basic interest rate, which rose to 13.75%. Some analysts predict that the rate hike could end in late 2022 or early 2022. 2023.

For the remainder of August, more macroeconomic data will be released, in addition to company balance sheets, which will provide more information on inflation, activity levels and the quality of business results.

In this scenario, funds with greater positions in equities and in other risk classes stood out.

The funds were classified using market data provided by Quantum Finance and were considered funds for general investors with active management with more than BRL 50 million in equity, a minimum investment of up to BRL 5,000 and more than 100 shareholders.

Best hedge funds

Check out the ten hedge funds with the biggest increases in July below.

Source: Quantum Axis

O Moat Capital Long Bias, a fund that yielded 5.3% in the last month, has a stake in shares of companies in Brazil and on foreign exchanges. According to the manager Moat, these actions are chosen according to the manager’s view of the market cycles. In addition, the fund has strategies that make it possible to generate returns regardless of the direction of the stock market. The aim is to outperform fixed income and the stock market in the long run.

Created in February 2019, the fund has gone through several economic cycles and its position in stocks has changed according to the moment of the economy. The fund’s flexibility and ability to generate returns in different environments justifies its performance so far, says the manager.

See below the comment from Moat, manager of Moat Capital Long Bias:

“The fund has a directional exposure in the stock market (Brazil and Global) according to Moat’s market cycles view, being able to have a high exposure (above 50% net long) in constructive environments and low exposure (less than 50% net long) in adverse environments. Additionally, the fund has strategies that allow it to generate returns regardless of the direction of the stock market (eg long and short), thus, we seek to outperform fixed income and the stock market in the long term.

The fund managed to navigate the cycles well since the beginning (Feb/19). In the fund’s first two years (2019 and 2020), we remained with a high long exposure to the stock market (between 60% and 90%). As of the end of 2020, we started to reduce long exposure, reaching around 25% net long (beginning of the second half of 2021). Currently the fund is approximately 65% ​​long.

Additionally, the long and short strategy (stock pairs) also made an important contribution to the fund’s return since its inception, as well as the opportunities to go short (short) in certain stocks.

The fund’s flexibility and ability to generate returns in different environments justifies its performance so far and reflects our positive view of the long-term strategy.”

O Helius Lux background had a return of 5.99% in June, against 4.69% for the Ibovespa. Helius Lux is a long-term fund focused on equity in Brazil. According to the manager, its strategy provides flexibility and agility in increasing or decreasing exposure of certain assets to capture market moments.

One of the reasons for the fund’s good results was the rise in Petrobras shares, which posted results above expectations and very high dividends. Another highlight sector in the month was real estate, mainly the shopping mall manager Iguatemi and the construction company MRV.

About the portfolio and strategies applied by the Helius Lux fund, the manager comments below:

“The Helius Lux fund returned 5.99% in June, against 0.71% for the Benchmark and 4.69% for the Ibovespa. Helius Lux is a Long Biased fund focused on equity in Brazil, its strategy provides flexibility and agility in increasing or decreasing directional exposure to capture market moments.The fund also has the characteristic of carrying hedge structures, to protect the portfolio in high volatility movements.

The fund’s portfolio achieved positive results in July from long positions in Petrobras, which posted results above expectations and very high dividends. The fund made a tactical move on paper, despite taking a more conservative view of the price of oil, and protected itself with short positions in a set of global companies in the Oil and Gas sector.

Another important sector in the month was real estate, mainly Iguatemi and MRV, the former had a positive performance due to good operating data for the second quarter and the latter due to changes announced in the Casa Verde Amarela program. Finally, Cielo, due to an improvement in the rationality of the competitive environment, price transfers and positive company data released by the Central Bank in the quarter.

In the international scenario, the month was marked by increased monetary tightening in developed countries. Despite the drop in commodity prices and the signs of a slowdown in the US economy ahead, based on leading and confidence indicators, the negative surprise in the June CPI induced the Fed to maintain the pace of 75bps, pushing the interest rate to a level closer to the long-term neutral rate.

The recent acceleration in services inflation and the persistence of a tight labor market have kept the Fed on alert, leaving open the possibility of larger increases over the remainder of 2022 and, consequently, generating an upward bias for downside risks. recession in the country. In Helius’ view, this American situation is consistent with a lower long interest rate and, consequently, favors companies with longer-term cash flows, so it has a long position on Nasdaq and short on S&P500.”

best equity funds

Check out the best stock funds in the month of July below.

Source: Quantum Axis

the background Montecristo has a strategy of choosing right out of 10 strong stocks among the best and maintaining conservative assumptions. The fund has also steered clear of the suffering commodities sector.

Follow Wagner’s opinion salaverrymanager of amountsreferring to Montecristo in the month of July:

“Quantitas FIA Montecristo appreciated 10.8% in July, driven by the good performance of its main positions: Ambipar (+24.3%), Blau (+12.7%), Hypera (+12.0%) and Lojas Renner (+11.8%).

The strategy of choosing a portfolio close to 10 shares within a pre-defined group of selected businesses, maintaining price discipline and conservative assumptions, has allowed the fund to remain ahead of the Ibovespa over the years.

Montecristo’s managers have remained unallocated in commodities companies for a few months, balancing the portfolio between companies with more defensive businesses (Hypera and Grendene) and others with higher growth (Ambipar and Renner), with few relevant and recent changes.”

Now for the Institutional cheetah fic fia had a return of 7.4% in the period. Managers say they chose stocks that, in their view, are discounted and have many reasons to appreciate in the future.

See the comments from the managers:

“Guepardo Institucional FIC FIA had an excellent performance in the month of July, generating an alpha of 2.6% of the Ibovespa in the period. The positions that contributed the most in the month were Vulcabras (VULC3), Rumo (RAIL3) and Ânima (ANIM3) During this period, we increased our positions in Ânima and in Klabin (KLBN11).

We believe that Ânima and Klabin are well positioned in their respective sectors and are heavily discounted from their fair values. Ânima is the player that offers the best quality of education compared to its peers on the Stock Exchange and has evolved a lot in courses such as medicine, through Inspirali. In the case of Klabin, the Company continues on its long-term trajectory of deleveraging. We consider Klabin to be an investment with low risk and great upside potential.

We are confident in our allocations and believe these companies will deliver consistent long-term returns for the Fund. Currently, our biggest positions are in companies that operate in the consumer, financial and pulp and paper sectors.”