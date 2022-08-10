What’s the best headphone for music, gaming, gym and everyday life?

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S headphones, Edifier W280NB, Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 were the great champions of the fourth edition of the Tilt Lab Dayan event that evaluates the best technology products on the market.

They won, respectively, in the gaming, gym, music and day-to-day phone categories, after more than two months of testing and analysis by the jury of tilt. In total, 16 models were evaluated.

The results were announced by journalist Zé Luiz in a live broadcast last Tuesday (9), who also answered several questions from the public on the subject. Watch the full program at the top of this page.

Below, check the final evaluation of the great champions and the final score of all models in the four evaluation criteria.

Day by Day Category: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Audio Quality: 10

10 Design & Ergonomics: 8.6

8.6 Usability: 9

9 System: 9

9 FINAL GRADE: 9.1

9.1 Price: BRL 409*

Versatility was an important point in the evaluation of day-to-day headphones. After all, these devices need to be useful in different situations, such as when answering calls, participating in meetings or even listening to music.

It was a close contest, but the Galaxy Buds 2 ended up beating the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd generation) by just 0.1 point in the final average. The notes were given by businessman Akin Abaz, by the reporter from tilt Guilherme Tagiaroli and technology journalist Rodrigo Lara.

Rivals received praise for the sound quality, but the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 took the lead thanks to good usability and system features. “With Bluetooth 5.2, it is easy to pair, comes with an app to adjust equalization and noise cancellation”, explains Tagiaroli.

Lara, in turn, highlights the ergonomics: “It’s easy to fit and is very firm and comfortable in the ear.”

Games Category: HyperX Cloud Alpha S

Audio Quality: 9.8

9.8 Design & Ergonomics: 9

9 Usability: 8.3

8.3 System: 8.3

8.3 FINAL GRADE: 8.8

8.8 Price: BRL 590*

In this category, compatibility is a key point. After all, in the ideal world, the same device has to work both with consoles (which usually use 3.5 mm outputs) and PCs (which can connect via USB or 3.5 mm pin).

In addition, the audio quality weighs heavily, as the sound helps with immersion and can provide strategic information (such as the position of enemies).

“Cloud Alpha S’s spatial definition of audio is very good. This is especially interesting in games where you need to be guided by sound”, evaluates Lara.

Gabriel Daros, reporter for tiltagrees: “Surround mode practically makes gaming an especially vibrant experience.”

Streamer and podcaster Rafael Quina Artesi praised the ergonomics and versatility. “It’s comfortable and very pretty. I like that it comes with two types of ear cushions, which gives the user more options,” he commented.

Music Category: Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless

Audio Quality: 10

10 Design & Ergonomics: 9.3

9.3 Usability: 8.3

8.3 System: 9.3

9.3 FINAL GRADE: 9.2

9.2 Price: BRL 2,831.39*

In the category dedicated to audiophiles, where the nuance of each instrument, beat or voice needs to be crystal clear, Sennheiser has earned the title. It was the only one in the category to receive a 10 from the three judges in terms of audio quality.

“The sound is unparalleled. Crystal clear, crisp and enveloping,” said Marcel Nadale, editor-in-chief of tilt. The same perception was shared by Rodrigo Lara and music producer Daniel Ganjaman.

To further refine the user experience, the model has an app that allows you to adjust all the details of the sound.

Ganjaman also approved of the design, which he called “exquisite”, ensuring comfort and soundproofing at the same time. “Another positive point is the possibility of using it wired or wirelessly, useful for devices without bluetooth connections”, points out Lara.

Academy Category: edifier W280NB

Audio Quality: 9

9 Design & Ergonomics: 9

9 Usability: 9.3

9.3 System: 8.6

8.6 FINAL GRADE: 9

This type of accessory has to take the hit: stay firm in the ear, resist sweat and pump the sound with quality. In the end, the model edifier was considered the most complete by the doctor in health sciences and personal trainer Paola Machado, by the assistant editor of tilt Bruna Souza Cruz and by Lara.

“This was the headset that made me feel safer during training. It reduced external noise very well, but did not ‘zero’ the ambient sounds, allowing me to hear the cars that were passing by”, says Machado.

Cruz also praises the sound quality and was surprised by the speed of recharging. “Ten to 20 minutes on the wall was enough for me to use the phone for three days, an hour a day,” he says.

“The controls are simple to use, with embossed buttons that are easy to access, once you get used to the position”, adds Lara.

The other earphones evaluated

amazon echo buds (2nd generation)

Audio Quality: 10

10 Design & Ergonomics : 9.3

: 9.3 Usability: 8.3

8.3 System: 8.3

8.3 FINAL GRADE: 9

9 Price: BRL 711.55*

Philco Air Beats

Audio Quality: 8.3

8.3 Design & Ergonomics: 9.3

9.3 Usability: 8.3

8.3 System: 8.3

8.3 FINAL GRADE: 9

9 Price: BRL 288.30*

Pulse drop PH345

Audio Quality: 8.3

8.3 Design & Ergonomics: 7.3

7.3 Usability: 8.3

8.3 System: 7.6

7.6 FINAL GRADE: 7.9

7.9 Price: BRL 160.90*

Corsair Void Elite Stereo

Audio Quality: 8.5

8.5 Design & Ergonomics: 8.2

8.2 Usability: 7.6

7.6 System: 8

8 FINAL GRADE: 8.1

8.1 Price: BRL 598*

Logitech G733

Audio Quality: 7.5

7.5 Design & Ergonomics: 8.5

8.5 Usability: 7.6

7.6 System: 7.8

7.8 FINAL GRADE: 7.8

7.8 Price: BRL 1,399*

Warrior Rama PH219

Audio Quality : 6

: 6 Design & Ergonomics: 6.6

6.6 Usability: 7.3

7.3 System: 6.6

6.6 FINAL GRADE: 6.6

6.6 Price: BRL 71.16*

beats studio 3

Audio Quality: 7.6

7.6 Design & Ergonomics: 7.6

7.6 Usability: 9.6

9.6 System: 8.6

8.6 FINAL GRADE: 8.4

8.4 Price: BRL 2,299.99*

LG TONE Free FP9

Audio Quality: 8.3

8.3 Design & Ergonomics: 8.6

8.6 Usability: 8

8 System: 8.3

8.3 FINAL GRADE: 8.3

Edifier STAX SPIRIT S3

Audio Quality: 7.3

7.3 Design & Ergonomics: 8.3

8.3 Usability: 8.3

8.3 System: 7.3

7.3 FINAL GRADE: 7.8

JBL Endurance Race TWS

Audio Quality: 9.3

9.3 Design & Ergonomics: 9

9 Usability: 8.3

8.3 System: 9

9 FINAL GRADE: 8.9

8.9 Price: BRL 500*

Motorola VerveLoop2+

Audio Quality: 8

8 Design & Ergonomics: 8.3

8.3 Usability: 8

8 System: 8.3

8.3 FINAL GRADE: 8.1

8.1 Price: BRL 229*

Philips Sport BT

Audio Quality: 7.3

7.3 Design & Ergonomics: 7

7 Usability: 8.6

8.6 System: 7.3

7.3 FINAL GRADE: 7.5

7.5 Price: BRL 203.11*

*Prices were checked on 08/09/2022. It may be that they vary over time.

