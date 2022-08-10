WhatsApp lets users hide online and leave groups “hidden”

WhatsApp launched this Tuesday, 9, two new features that many users have been waiting for. Discreet exit from groups and hiding ‘online’ status in conversations. The two novelties are being released gradually and should be available to all users by the end of the month.



The company Meta, which controls WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, is also testing a feature that prevents screenshots of single-view images from being taken. According to the company, the measures are for users to control their privacy.

online

By hiding your app’s ‘online’ and ‘last seen’ status, you will also not be able to see if other users are active.

Learn how to hide:

Go in settings and select ‘ Account ‘;

and select ‘ ‘; Press ‘ Privacy ‘

‘ Click in ‘ Last seen and online’ ;

; You can choose ‘All’‘My contacts’‘My contacts except…’ and ‘Nobody‘ in both options.

Group departure

With the new app update, now if a user leaves a group it will only appear for admins. Check out:

