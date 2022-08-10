WhatsApp starts allowing ‘discreet leaving’ from groups

Attention users of Whatsapp! It is now possible to leave groups without being noticed by other participants. The feature was being tested in the beta version of the messenger and is now available to everyone.

The option to silently leave groups will help you avoid conflicts, since when someone leaves shared conversations, the other members always comment on what happened. In practice, only the administrator will be notified.

More WhatsApp news

In addition to this feature, two other features were released with the aim of increasing privacy on Whatsapp. See below:

Hide ‘online’ status: the user will be able to choose who their ‘online’ status will appear for when they are active in the messenger. The option will work as the ‘last seen’.

Block screen capture in single view messages: It will also no longer be possible to take screenshots (print) of photos or videos sent to be viewed only once.

Why doesn’t the new feature appear for me?

Normally, the Whatsapp it releases its resources gradually and, therefore, it is possible that the news is not available to all users at once, including you.

However, a good solution is to keep the application up to date. While this does not guarantee that changes will appear faster, having the new version makes it easier to receive new functionality.

Here’s how to update WhatsApp:

Go to the Play Store (Android) or App Store (Apple) and search for “WhatsApp”; On the application page, see if there is a button with the title “Update”; Click on “Update” and wait for the download; The app will restart and will be up to date.

If the “Open” message is on the “Update” button, the application is already in the latest version available.

WhatsApp will stop operating on these phones

WhatsApp will stop working on some more phones. This is because the messenger update will be incompatible with older operating systems. Included in this list are iPhones (iOS), Android, KaiOS, among others. The measure takes effect from October 24 this year.

“Like other technology companies, every year, we analyze which devices and software are the oldest and with the fewest users to define those that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp. It is possible that these devices do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality necessary to operate WhatsApp.

See the list:

iPhone 6S; iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE.

Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.

Ascend G740; Ascend D1 Quad XL; Ascend Mate; Ascend P1 S; Ascend D Quad XL and Ascend D2.

Galaxy Trend Lite; Galaxy Xcover 2; Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy SII; Galaxy Core; Galaxy Ace 2 and Galaxy S3 mini.

ZTE V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex and Grand X Quad V987

Sony Xperia Neo L; Xperia Miro and Xperia Arc S.

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7; Caterpillar Cat B15; Archos 53 Platinum; HTC Desire 500; Wiko Cink Five; Wiko Darknight; UMi X2; Lenovo A820; Faea F1 and THL W8.