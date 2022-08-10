WhatsApp will allow you to delete messages for everyone up to two days after sending them | Technology

Before the update, which should arrive gradually, users were exactly limited to one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds to click “delete for all”. After that, the only option available was “erase for me”.

The feature to delete messages for other people was introduced in 2017, when the limit was only seven minutes after sending.

To delete a message, you need to hold your finger on the sent content to select it. At the top of the screen, click on the trash can icon and select the option you prefer: “delete for me” or “delete for everyone”.

The announcement was made through the official Twitter account of the social network. In the text, the administrators write that “now” people “will have a little more than two days” to delete the messages.

O g1 contacted the platform for more details, but received no response.

WhatsApp usually releases new features little by little, so it is possible that the new features are not available to you as soon as they are announced.

A good practice for receiving new features is to keep the app up to date. This does not guarantee that the changes will appear faster, but rather that you will have a newer version, which is able to receive the new functionality.

Here’s how to update WhatsApp:

Go to the Play Store (Android) or App Store (Apple) and search for “WhatsApp”; On the application page, see if there is a button titled “Update”; Click “Update” and wait for the download; The app will restart and will be up to date.