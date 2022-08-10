Where to watch, lineups, schedule and refereeing

The winner of today’s clash (10), at 21:30, between Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, will be a semifinalist of the Copa Libertadores. One of the two teams will leave Allianz Parque two games away from the long-awaited decision, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, in October.

For Palmeiras, if it happens, it will be the third time in a row, the fourth in five years. Galo hopes to win to at least repeat last year’s campaign, when he was eliminated by Palmeiras himself. A new tie, as Mineirão’s 2-2 was a week ago, takes the game to penalties.

Location and Time

Allianz Parque, at 9.30pm

where to watch

The match will be shown on ESPN. O UOL Score will follow the game bid by bid.

Probable Escalations

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha; Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Scarpa; Dudu and Rony (Lopez). Technician: Abel Ferreira

Atlético-MG: Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Rubens; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Ademir, Keno and Hulk. Technician: cuca

embezzlement

Palmeiras does not have Jailson, who is still recovering from surgery on his right knee. Galo does not have Guilherme Arana, injured, and Pavón, who is not registered in Libertadores.

Arbitration

Referee: Wilmar Roldán (COL)

Auxiliaries: Alexander Guzman (COL) and Wilmar Navarro (COL)

VAR: Julio Bascuñan (CHI)