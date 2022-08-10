Which account has the best income option TODAY?

Digital banks are famously recognized for offering fast-paced opportunities that make customers’ money work. One of the most famous examples so far was the Nubank accountwhich offered a daily yield of 100% of the CDI on each new deposit.

However, since July, the scenario is different and the money left in the institution’s account will only yield if it remains stopped for at least 30 days. This change made many people decide to leave the Nucontaeven comparing it with the savings account.

Another that also announced changes in profitability was PicPay. THE fintechknown for its high yield, reported that the profitability of the account went from 105% of the CDI to a return of 102%.

Digital account yield table in 2022

Check out a statement that shows the performance of digital accounts today after the changes:

Invested Amount Performance Gross income Net Income after 1 month Savings BRL 1,000 0.5% am + TR BRL 6.60 BRL 6.60 Pan Bank BRL 1,000 103% CDI BRL 10.61 BRL 7.96 PicPay BRL 1,000 102% CDI BRL 10.51 BRL 7.88 Nubank BRL 1,000 100% CDI BRL 10.30 BRL 7.73 (only for balances that stay at least 30 days in the account) Mercado Pago BRL 1,000 100% CDI BRL 10.30 BRL 7.73 paybank BRL 1,000 100% CDI BRL 10.30 BRL 7.73 itita Itaú BRL 1,000 100% CDI BRL 10.30 BRL 7.73

Nubank x PicPay: what is the best income option today?

According to a survey carried out by Vinícius Luiz Barreto, who works as a CFP financial planner for the Brazilian Financial Planning Association (Planejar), when it comes to digital bank accounts, investing R$ 1,000 today is more advantageous in the Pan Bank.

That is, the bank account exceeds the daily profitability of the Nubank and PicPay account. This is because it offers higher net income in a period of one month, which is 103% of CDI.

PicPay is then the second best option, with a yield of 102% of the CDI. The institution is followed by Nubank, which is equal to the other options on the market, guaranteeing a yield of 100% of the CDI. The difference is that Nuconta now only starts earning after 30 days, unlike the daily profitability offered by other institutions.