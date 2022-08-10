WHO spokesperson suggests adopting new name for monkeypox

posted on 8/9/2022 7:32 PM / updated on 8/9/2022 7:37 PM



According to the most recent bulletin from the Ministry of Health, 2,293 cases have been confirmed in Brazil and another 2,363 are under suspicion – (credit: Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)

Epidemiologist Margaret Harris, a spokeswoman for the World Health Organization (WHO), condemned attacks on animals and suggested adopting a new name for monkeypox. The expert’s statement, given at a press conference this Tuesday (9/08), came after a letter, signed by scientists and sent to the WHO, asking for the change of the term to a nomenclature “that is neither discriminatory nor stigmatizing”.

Margaret also pointed out that the disease was first identified in monkeys, but that in the current smallpox outbreak, transmission has been from human to human. “The transmission that we’re seeing now with the big monkeypox outbreak is person-to-person transmission. The virus is in some animals, and we see a jump to humans, but that’s not what we’re seeing right now. transmission comes from another human being,” he said.

According to information from National Journal, released on Monday (8/8), seven monkeys were rescued with signs of intoxication, in São José do Rio Preto, São Paulo. “Do not stigmatize any animal or any human being because if you do, we will have a much bigger outbreak,” the spokeswoman defended.

According to the most recent bulletin from the Ministry of Health, 2,293 cases were confirmed in Brazil and another 2,363 are under suspicion. Contagion occurs through contact with the droplets expelled by the infected person and touching the lesions or clothes of patients, in addition to sexual intercourse.

One of the main symptoms of the disease is the lesions that spread throughout the body. In general, the condition lasts for about 21 days. “Symptoms begin with tiredness, fever, body ache, headache, and the lymph nodes are affected, forming the tongue”, says infectious disease specialist Hemerson.

Non-pharmacological measures such as distancing, use of masks and hand hygiene were recommended by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).