why deflation makes little difference to the poor

Influenced by the drop in fuel and electricity prices, the country had deflation of 0.68% in July. It is the first drop in the indicator since May 2020, when the country was at the height of restrictive measures due to Covid, and the lowest rate ever recorded since the beginning of the historical series, which began in January 1980.

Price relief, however, does not affect household budgets in the same way. While the middle class directly perceives the impact of the drop in items such as gasoline and electricity bills directly in their pockets, on the budget of the poorest, food has greater weight and continues to rise.

The approval of the project that limits the ICMS, a state tax, on items such as fuel, energy and telecommunications to 17% (or 18%, depending on the state) played a crucial role in allowing the IPCA to register deflation. In the calculations of Claudia Moreno, economist at C6 Bank, without this action, the IPCA in July would have registered a rise of 0.7%.

Also contributing to the result was the reduction of R$ 0.20 in the price of gasoline charged at the refinery announced by Petrobras on July 19. In electricity, discounts granted on the electricity bill by ten distributors, as determined by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), also had an influence.

With these effects, the Transport group fell by 4.51% in July. Gasoline alone registered a drop of 15.48%, and ethanol, of 11.38%. The electricity bill was 5.78% cheaper last month. The sharp drop in the price of gasoline, however, has no greater impact on lower-income families.

“The further you go down the income distribution, the lower the weight of gasoline in the basket. The fall in inflation was stronger for those with higher incomes — evaluates Luciano Sobral, chief economist at Neo Investimentos.

On the other hand, the Food and Beverages group did not give a truce and accelerated from 0.8% in June to 1.3%, accumulating a high of 14.7% in 12 months.

— Food is above average inflation. For every purchase the family makes, they take fewer and fewer items home. We cannot talk about reducing inflation when it is not happening for low-income families. Food, which is the great challenge, has real inflation — says André Braz, economist and researcher at Ibre/FGV.

Only long-life milk rose 25.46% in July, while the prices of dairy products such as cheese and butter rose 5.28% and 5.75%, respectively. According to the IBGE, the increase in these products is due to the off-season period, which runs from March to October, and to the producer’s higher costs with fertilizers and other inputs.

Food at home went from 0.63% in June to 1.47% in July. Another highlight was fruit, up 4.4% in the month.

A survey by Suno Research shows that basic basket items — such as coffee, soy oil, sugar, margarine, milk and bread — accumulate increases of 17% to 66% in 12 months. The beginning of the payment of Aid Brasil of R$ 600, which started on Tuesday, may bring relief at this moment for those who face prices that do not fit in the budget, but economists point out that, in the future, it should stimulate consumption and put pressure on prices.

— Auxílio Brasil itself comes to make up for the loss of purchasing power in the face of inflation, but we still see many more expensive food items. So, on the one hand, there is relief. On the other hand, there are many pressures that erode purchasing power and harm the consumption of the poorest — summarizes Gustavo Sang, chief economist at Suno Research.

In September, it rises again

Even with the deflation in July, the IPCA accumulates a high of 10.07% in 12 months. Specialists, however, already predict a new deflation in August, with the residual effect of the reduction in gasoline announced on the 19th and with the new price cut announced by Petrobras on the 29th of July.

That would drive the year-to-date rate into single digits. But economists expect prices to rise again in September.

— After these falls in fuels, we returned to the uncomfortable pattern of inflation around 0.5%, 0.6% per month. This is not what we saw at the beginning of the year, when everything was going up, but inflation is still quite high — highlights Sobral, from Neo Investimentos, who projects IPCA of 7.4% in 2022.

On the other hand, economists consider that the July result reinforces the proximity of the end of the cycle of basic interest rates, currently at 13.75% per year. There are still doubts in the market as to whether a 0.25 percentage point increase would be necessary in September or whether the Central Bank could now end the upward trajectory.

One of the factors of concern is the inflation of services, which accumulates a high of 8.87% in 12 months, the highest level in eight years.