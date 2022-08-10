Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Will more people start to win the Gas Voucher in August?

Recently, the federal government approved the so-called PEC das Bondades, which will pay R$ 600 to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. Higher value payments occur from August to December. However, there is an expectation on the part of the beneficiaries that there is a possible retroactive transfer. In this case, the value would add up to R$ 1.2 thousand. Will these payments be made? Check it out below.

Will Auxílio Brasil make retroactive payments in August?

Thus, the Ministry of Citizenship has already released the rules for the readjustment of Auxílio Brasil. In addition, the agency has also explained the issue of retroactive payments. As we explained, the increase in amounts will be provisional, until the end of this election year, that is, December 2022. Therefore, in January 2023 the deposits will return to the amount of R$ 400.

In the case of retroactive payment, the rules released by the Ministry of Citizenship state that this will not be a reality. The government will not make retroactive payments for months that have passed. That is, these people will not receive the R$ 1,200 next month, the amount paid will be only R$ 600.

Finally, it is important to explain that this confusion does not happen without reason. After all, other benefits, such as Auxílio Caminhoneiro and Auxílio Gasolina, will pay retroactively. In the benefit for Truck Drivers, for example, beneficiaries receive R$ 2 thousand in August. Which represents the value of two installments. However, in relation to Auxílio Brasil, this rule does not apply.

Why did Petrobras pay more dividends than it had from profits?

You can check the payment of Auxílio Brasil through the program app, or from the Caixa Tem app (Android and iOS).

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.