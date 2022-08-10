Will Fiat dominate the SUV market in Brazil as it already does with pickup trucks? – 08/09/2022

About two years ago, Fiat was one of the only major automakers in the country not to participate in the most coveted and disputed segment of the market, that of SUVs. The Pulse has arrived and has already played a good role in its first months of sales, always appearing in the top 5 of the segment that has more than 40 models of different sizes, finishes and engines.

The arrival of the Fastback next month should put Fiat on the same level as Volkswagen and Jeep, which are vying for the lead with two strong sales models: T-Cross and Nivus among the Germans and Renegade and Compass in the North Americans.

And to enter this fierce fight, the Italians bet on design, a tradition of cars from Turin and Betim. Fastback uses and abuses the formula that has been successful among premium SUVs. The sharp drop of the roof at the rear, the famous coupe style, caught the attention of everyone who saw the concept with the same name presented at the late São Paulo Motor Show in 2018.

Although there were important differences between the concept and the production model, the design lines were maintained. Toro’s front got more Argo/Pulse face, but the coupe rear is there.

The Fastback will be an urban SUV, will have the option of starting the 1.3 turbo flex of 185 hp, without 4×4 traction or any intention of taking customers from the sister brand Jeep. Fiat aims at Volkswagens, Chevrolet, Toyota and Honda so that in 2023 it will be at the top of the SUV segment.

Rivals will not let Fiat get too excited as they did in the compact and medium/compact pickups segment. While the Italians have practically no competitors in this segment of bucket cars, in the world of SUVs there are many players and they are always adapting to new trends, such as the coupe design.

