Will I receive BRL 1,100 or BRL 1,212 RELEASED TODAY (10)? See the latest news about the PIS BASE YEAR 2021 CALENDAR

O PIS remains released in two modalities this Wednesday (10).

One of them corresponds to the PIS 2022paid between February and March of this year, and PIS 2021which can be requested from the month of March.

PIS;

PIS 2022;

PIS 2021;

PIS Calendar;

PIS table;

PIS base year 2021;

PIS calendar base year 2021.

PIS

The PIS Pasep salary allowance makes payments to two types of workers.

O PIS is paid annually to workers in the private sector by Caixa Econômica.

Pasep is released to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

PIS 2022

O PIS 2022 is the PIS of those who worked in 2020 – the PIS base year 2020.

The allowance, paid between February and March of this year, can still be redeemed by those who have not withdrawn the PIS 2022.

Employees who:

Performed any remunerated activity for a Legal Entity for at least 30 days in 2020;

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

They have the updated data in the register.

According to data released by the Ministry of Labor in March, more than 480,000 workers have not yet withdrawn the PIS Pasep 2022.

2022 PIS TABLE

THE PIS table defines the amount of the allowance, according to the number of months worked.

O PIS 2022 is paid as follows:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

O PIS calendar defines the deadline for withdrawal of the allowance as the day December 29.

In order for the worker to receive PIS, Caixa Econômica automatically opens an account at Caixa Tem.

After the deposit, it will be possible to withdraw PIS:

at ATMs;

in the Lottery Houses and in the CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

PIS 2021

On the other hand, the PIS 2021 is the PIS of those who worked in 2019 – the PIS base year 2019.

The allowance, which was scheduled to be paid in 2021, can already be requested by workers since March, through an application sent to the Ministry of Labour.

WHEN WILL YOU PAY PIS 2021

O PIS 2021 is being released until December of this year for workers who:

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

They received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Worked for at least 30 days in 2021;

They have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

2021 PIS TABLE

The value of PIS Pasep 2021 can reach the value of up to one minimum wage – BRL 1,100.

Only those who receive the maximum installment of R$ 1,100 are those who worked during the 12 months of the year.

2021 PIS CALENDAR

According to 2021 PIS calendarthe worker will only receive the allowance after submitting a request, through:

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”;

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021

Those who worked in 2021, on the other hand, are still waiting for the payment of the PIS base year 2021scheduled to be released in 2022.

It is worth remembering that the salary bonus is released in the year following the activity performed. Therefore, the PIS base year 2021 should be paid later this year.

But until now, the federal government has not yet commented on when the allowance will be released.

RETROACTIVE PIS

Although official information about the retroactive PIS has not yet been released, it is expected that in order to receive the PIS base year 2021will be need:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in 2021;

Have the data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS CALENDAR BASE YEAR 2021



O PIS payment was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In fact, the allowance of those who worked in 2020 was paid only this year – the PIS 2022.

Therefore, as a benefit was already being paid, the government decided to postpone the payment of PIS to those who worked in 2021 – the PIS base year 2021.

PIS 2022 BASE YEAR 2021

It is expected that, in the second half of 2022, Codefat – Deliberative Council of the Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador – will meet with the Government to define the payment dates for the PIS.

In case the payment of PIS base year 2021 is confirmed to take place in 2022, the transfer should only take place in the last quarter of the year – from October to December.

But many experts argue that the allowance in question should only be released in 2023.

Added to that, there is a legislative idea that is requesting the Workers’ votes to release the 2021 PIS payment still in 2022.

So far, the idea has 13,123 supporters. Upon receiving 20,000 support, it will become a Legislative Suggestion and can be debated by Senators.

Proposed by Charlesson Campos (MA), the idea has a deadline set on 09/14/2022 to receive the 20,000 votes.