Will Magalu And Petz Bomb? See How Deflation Impacts Stocks

With the decline in the country’s official inflation, retail stocks should see a recovery. This is what many market experts are betting on. “The recovery, in fact, started last week, when the market anticipated that there could be a drop in inflation”, says Luiz Carlos Corrêa, partner at Nexgen Capital.

And now? What should happen to stocks? Is there one sector that benefits more than another? See the analysis below and learn how to invest.

What happened to inflation? Today, it was announced that the index, in July, fell 0.68% compared to June. It is the biggest deflation since the beginning of the historical series, in January 1980.

And what is the consequence for the actions?

The market was already predicting that the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) would fall. That’s why the Ibovespa, last week, rose 3.21%. In the last five days, for example, retail companies have been rehearsing a price recovery. Magalu (MGLU3), for example, accumulates a rise of 13.97%, reaching R$ 3.10. Via, owner of Casas Bahia, rose 17.37% to R$2.77.

“The market likes to buy on rumor and sell on fact”, explains Corrêa, citing a “dictation” that analysts like to repeat. The market, according to analyst firm Eleven, expected deflation to be 0.66%. That is, the number came better than expected.

Today, the stock market is down 0.25%. Magazine Luiza’s shares were down 5.81% at 2 pm and Via’s were down 5.14%.

Which companies earn the most? Analysts are optimistic, particularly in relation to consumer companies and even the real estate sector.

With milder inflation, interest rates tend to fall and this has a direct impact on investments: risky assets, such as stocks, become attractive again, they say. régis Chinchilla and Luis Novaes, from the Terra Investimentos analysis team.

For Fernando Siqueira, head of analysis at Guide Investments, the fall in inflation may “facilitate” a cut in interest rates soon by the Central Bank.

AND this directly impacts consumer and technology actions and the so-called small caps, small businesses, he says. These companies benefit when interest rates are lower because they need investment to grow.

One of them, for example, is the pet products chain, Petz (PETZ3), which rose 8.74% in the last five days, reaching R$10.95.

And should the Central Bank reduce interest rates? The possibility that interest rates will be eased was also expressed today, in the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), of the Central Bank.

The BC will monitor whether it can maintain the Selic at the current level, at 13.75% per year. On the other hand, the committee reaffirmed that it will assess the need for a much smaller residual adjustment in September.

Should inflation continue to fall? Inflation dropped just a little in July and to be continued high in the year. In comparison with July last year, the IPCA is 4.77 points higher. In 12 months, the accumulated increase is 10.07%.

The biggest trigger for the fall in July, compared to June, was the discount on fuel prices, thanks to lower taxes. So, it’s an artificially provoked fall.

At least in the short term, prices should continue to fall, according to Rodrigo Moliternohead of variable income at Veedha investments. “The expectation is that the pressure on inflation will decrease in the coming months and this benefits all sectors of the economy”, he says.

Correa, give Nexgen, explains that Brazilian inflation had a very strong component, which was the price of fuel. Once up, everything increased too. “Now, as our inflation is very much based on the prices of diesel, gasoline and ethanol, the trend is to continue falling”, he says.