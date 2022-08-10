With interest rates rising, it’s high time to invest in fixed income

The recent increase in the Selic, the Brazilian basic interest rate, directly affects the economy and investments in fixed income. In this new scenario, find out which are the best options available on the market for you to benefit from high interest rates without taking great risks.

See below all about high interest rates and how to surf at that moment to earn more with your investments. The analysis was carried out by Rafael Bevilacqua, chief strategist and founding partner of Levante Ideias de Investimentos.

Why do interest rates go up?

Before addressing the effects of rising interest rates, it is necessary to understand the reasons why rates are rising in Brazil and abroad.

Higher interest rates are one of the tools available to central banks to contain inflation. Although not the only one, it is among the most efficient.

Since March 2021, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) has been conducting a cycle of rising interest rates, to try to contain the spike in inflation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Simply put, when interest rates rise, credit becomes more expensive, causing people to take out fewer loans and financing. In this way, consumption decreases, which causes the demand for products, services and durable goods to decrease significantly.

When demand is lower, prices tend to stop rising, or even fall, depending on a number of external factors.

How long should the interest rate remain so high?

On August 3, the Copom increased the Selic rate by 0.50 percentage point, to 13.75% per year. The increase occurred in the period in which inflation measured by the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) accumulated a high of 11.89% in the last 12 months, ending in June.

However, there is already a tendency for inflation to decelerate here, especially in view of the decline in oil prices and a series of grains on the international market. Added to these factors are the measures announced by the government to reduce fuel prices, such as tax reductions.

The IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) registered a deflation — negative inflation — of 0.68% in the month of July. The drop in the IPCA was mainly driven by the reduction in fuel and electricity prices. This reduction affected not only the transport group (-4.51%), but also housing (-1.05%).

Therefore, with inflation showing signs that it is decreasing and with global production chains recovering from the pandemic, the market projects that the current cycle of high interest rates in Brazil is ending.

The main bet is that the last interest rate hike will take place at the September Copom meeting. The expectation is for a new high of 0.5 percentage point, enough to raise the Selic to 14.25% per year.

How does rising interest rates affect the market?

With interest rates on the rise around the world, there was an abrupt change in trend in global markets. Money invested in riskier investments, such as shares of fast-growing companies and crypto assets, was transferred to alternatives considered safer, such as fixed income or shares of consolidated companies that operate in perennial sectors, such as financial and industrial.

This is mainly because the rise in interest rates makes credit more expensive and reduces the money available in the economy, in addition to raising the income paid on fixed income assets. This discourages investment in products that carry more risk.

The change in posture of central banks tends to drastically affect the course of the market. Therefore, it is essential to adapt your investments to this new scenario, which also creates a series of opportunities.

Where to invest to ride high interest rates

When it comes to fixed income, floating public bonds available for purchase at Treasury Direct are a good investment option for those who want to benefit from the current context.

These securities are divided into Treasury Selic, those whose yield is indexed to the Selic rate, and Treasury IPCA+, whose yield is the sum of the variation in inflation at a fixed rate. With the Selic high, the real interest rate, that is, the profitability of investments minus inflation, should remain at attractive levels in the short and medium term, even if inflation stays above the target this year.

For those who value highly liquid investments, that is, the easiest to redeem, DI funds, which aim to replicate the performance of the Interbank Certificate of Deposit (CDI) rate, are an interesting option, since the CDI tends to follow the rise in interest rates.

In the stock market, on the other hand, things tend to get more complicated. With high interest rates, investors start to adopt a more cautious stance, and those with a more conservative profile end up opting for fixed income.

However, the current situation should have a lesser impact on consolidated companies that operate in perennial sectors, and may even be favorable for large banks, which are able to increase their earnings at times of higher Selic, and for insurance companies, which normally allocate their resources on fixed income.

This is the best time to invest

With the cycle of high interest rates approaching its end, investing in fixed income is attractive in Brazil, especially considering the short and medium term. The moment is ideal for those who want to invest safely in assets with good profitability.

However, the stock market also offers good opportunities, especially for investors with a long-term view, since many assets listed on the Exchange are being traded at very attractive prices. The shares of good companies can rise again as soon as factors bring uncertainty to the market.

See here the full report on how to invest with high interest rates.

