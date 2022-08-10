Witness says PM bothered fighter before fight

The jiu-jitsu world champion Leandro Lo, who was shot in the head last weekend, at a show in the south of São Paulo, was provoked more than once by military police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo, say witnesses heard by the Civil Police in the investigation that investigates the death of the athlete. Henrique Velozo is a lieutenant of the PM and the main suspect of having shot Leandro.

O UOL Esporte had access to documents from the investigation of the 16th Police Station, in Vila Clementino. In the case file, one of the witnesses present at the Clube Sírio at the time of the murder revealed that the policeman had provoked Leandro Lo before taking a bottle of whiskey and being immobilized by the world champion. Then the PM would have returned and fired.

According to the testimony of a friend of Leandro’s, whose name will be kept confidential in this article, Lieutenant Henrique Velozo approached Leandro and placed empty glasses in his hands. The act, seen as a provocation, bothered the world champion, who reported the discomfort to his friend.

Immediately after this provocation, according to the witness, Henrique Velozo returned to Leandro Lo’s table, took a bottle of whiskey and raised it, in “clear provocation” to the fighter. According to witnesses, Leandro Lo then knocked the PM, who also trains jiu-jitsu (see below), and positioned himself on the policeman’s chest.

“The author [Henrique Velozo]after getting up, walked a few meters in the opposite direction to Leandro, giving indications that the disagreement had ceased and that he would leave the place, however, in a sudden and unexpected way, he took out a firearm that he carried under his clothes, trapped to the waistband of his pants, turned to the victim and shot him in the face, shooting him in the forehead,” the police report states, describing the account of one of the witnesses.

According to the Disarmament Statute, police officers have the right to carry firearms even when off duty, which allowed six people to be armed during that show. This situation intimidated the event’s security team.

Another person present at the scene highlighted that the PM still kicked Leandro Lo twice in the head after the shot. “The author, suddenly, took out the pistol he was carrying in his waist and shot the victim in the forehead, who, even unconscious, took two kicks from the executioner in the head, who fled towards the stage”, says the police report.

Leandro Lo’s friends recognized PM

The investigation records bring other details of the investigation, in charge of the delegate Jose Eduardo Jorge. Lieutenant Henrique Velozo was only recognized by the witnesses who accompanied Leandro Lo because his name and data were in the notebook that recorded the armed people in the show. The procedure is part of the protocol of the company KGB Security, which supervised the event.

According to the investigation, two friends of the world champion saw the PM’s photos and recognized him “fully” as the author of the shooting. Two others said they had a “90% chance” that Henrique Velozo’s photos were compatible with the criminal’s face. One of the fighter’s friends said he was unable to identify the shooter.

Suspect also trained jiu-jitsu

The day after the crime, Fátima Lo, Leandro’s mother, suggested the possibility that the lieutenant had met her son before the show, as they both fought jiu-jitsu, but this possibility does not appear in the investigation records.

O UOL Esporte found out that Henrique Velozo really had a connection with the martial arts and attended the mat at the Military Police Physical Education School, in the central region of São Paulo.

Last year, he posed for a photo on the mat under a shield that shows the Olympic rings and the name of the “Lotus Team”, a well-known jiu-jitsu team founded by master Moisés Muradi. “We are all very shaken by what happened,” said Muradi, who has known Leandro Lo since the athlete was a youth and considers himself a fan. The teacher claims that he never met the PM’s lieutenant, but confirms that one of his former students taught the policeman on the PM’s mat.

Despite the name of the team being on the wall of the training place, the athlete says that his team has no partnership with the corporation. “Many police officers go to the PM’s mat, but it’s more for self-defense, to train the street. They look for jiu-jitsu because they know it’s the best fight to defend themselves on the street, to imprison someone”, says Muradi. . “He [Henrique] attended little. There they also train good policemen, good people… but we never know who is training there.”

Before the crime, even with martial training, the policeman was quickly immobilized by the world champion. According to Leandro’s friends, the fighter applied a blow known as “baiana”, which consists of grabbing the opponent by both legs to knock him on his back on the ground. The black belt then sat on the policeman’s chest, but was convinced by his friends to release him. When Henrique walked away, according to witnesses, he turned back and shot the fighter in the head.

At the police station, when arrested on Sunday, the policeman preferred to remain silent. The report tried three times yesterday to contact Henrique Velozo’s defense, by e-mail, phone call and WhatsApp message, but lawyer Oliveira Campanini’s office did not return requests for an interview.