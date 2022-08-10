Woman arrested in Rio for R$720 million scam against her mother







One of the paintings recovered by the police was “Sol Poente”, by Tarsila do Amaral Photo: Special Police Station for Senior Citizens

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro arrested a woman suspected of carrying out a coup worth more than R$720 million against her own mother, an 82-year-old woman, in Ipanema, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, on Wednesday morning, 10th. In addition to the woman, the agents are trying to fulfill five more arrest warrants and others for the search, seizure and blocking of assets.

The elderly woman is the widow of a great art collector and dealer, and her imprisoned daughter is accused of stealing 16 pieces by renowned artists. Among them, there are paintings by Tarsila do Amaral, such as Sol Poente, and Di Cavalcanti. Only three of the paintings are valued at more than R$300 million. They had already been traded and were recovered in an art gallery in São Paulo.

According to the police, the gallery owner reported that, in addition to those pieces, he sold two other works to the Museum of Latin American Art in Buenos Aires. To the police, he stated that he did not suspect the business because he knew the family and because the paintings were given to him by the elderly woman’s own daughter.

In addition to the subtraction of the artwork, the daughter and the others involved are also suspected of stealing jewelry and embezzling money from the victim through bank transfers.

The coup began to be applied in January 2020, when the elderly woman was leaving a bank branch in Copacabana, also in the south zone. She was approached by a woman who introduced herself as a psychic and said her daughter would be sick and would die soon.

Because she has a mystical side, and because she has a daughter who has been facing psychological problems since adolescence, the elderly woman was convinced – including by her daughter – to make payments for “spiritual treatment”. In less than three weeks, eight bank transfers were carried out, exceeding R$5 million.

According to police, days after the false treatment began, the daughter began isolating her mother from other people and dismissed employees who provided domestic services to her. The elderly woman was suspicious of the attitudes and suspended the transfers. From then on, she began to be attacked and threatened.