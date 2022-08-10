Woman hires lover for her husband with salary of R$ 2 thousand

A woman went viral on social media in Thailand after making an unusual ad: “Hire a lover for my husband”.

The Thai, identified as Pattheema Chamnan, 44, had three spots available: two for her company’s office tasks and the third. to be with her husband and children.

Pattheema and her husband Photo: Reproduction

For this last vacancy, according to a report by the “Daily Star”, the candidates should be between 30 and 35 years old, have at least graduated from high school, not have children, be fun, test negative for HIV, and be willing to physically please your husband. The salary was equivalent to BRL 2 thousandwith accommodation and meals included.

“I guarantee that there will be no fighting between us. I allow my husband to choose who he wants to sleep with or be with.”said Pattheema in the ad, which, after pumping, ended up being taken off the air.

Pattheema hired a friend to be her husband’s lover Photo: Reproduction

According to the “Daily Star”, the vacancy has already been filled by a 33-year-old woman. The contractor is a friend of Pattheema.

The Thai woman stated that her husband had said that the mistress “wasn’t what he expected”, but who agreed to stay with her.