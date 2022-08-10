Xiaomi announces release of Mix Fold 2 on the same day as Motorola Razr 2022 | Cell

The Mix Fold 2, as the image indicates, will have the same format as a large closed wallet, as will the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which will be presented this Wednesday (10), along with the Z Flip 4. Xiaomi does not confirmed the data sheet of the cell phone. However, recent rumors indicate that the foldable can have an 8-inch screen when opened with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, against the 60 Hz of the previous model.

Official poster draws attention to the launch of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 — Photo: Reproduction/Weibo

Xiaomi’s new folding device should also come with a 6.5-inch external screen, this one with 60 Hz, according to speculations carried in foreign press vehicles. Furthermore, the Mix Fold 2 can offer the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, which is designed to equip high-end smartphones, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The main camera must be 108 megapixels.

On the other hand, Lenovo doesn’t seem to want to compete in this large-screen foldable segment, and its Razr 2022 follows the clamshell format popularized by the Motorola V3 in the 2000s. The device should have a 6.7-inch screen, according to with the latest rumors, and the same Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor.

Like Xiaomi, Lenovo has also not released official information about the hardware characteristics of its foldable. However, we know that it can be a direct competitor of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, as they have the same format and a proposal that should meet consumers looking for more premium products.

