XP (XPBR31) breaks revenue record with retail and investment banking growth

XP Inc. (XPBR31) recorded record gross revenue in the second quarter of 2022, of R$3.629 billion, with growth of 12% compared to the same period last year. Retail operations resumed growth in the quarter and accounted for 78% of consolidated net financial income (R$ 2.8 billion in the period).

“As expected in a high Selic environment, strong demand for fixed income products in both the primary and secondary markets, together with growth in floating revenues, more than offset a weaker quarter in equity and futures revenues. ”, informs the text that accompanies the balance sheet. In wholesale banking, operations involving debt issues (fixed income) stand out.

Adjusted net income was BRL 1.046 billion in the second quarter of 2022, up 1% from a year earlier and 6% from the first three months of 2022.

In the second quarter, XP launched its cryptocurrency trading platform (Xtage), the international account for clients to invest abroad, and the digital debit card account.

“We are talking about initiatives in which we spent something around R$ 500 million in the first half of this year alone. We expect these investments to start showing relevant returns from 2023 onwards. These are businesses that will scale for many years to come”, says XP CFO Bruno Constantino.

With investments, XP’s adjusted net margin dropped to 30.5% in the second quarter, compared to 31.6% in the previous period, but remains above the top of the guidance of the institution, 30%. “Even with all the investments and a challenging macroeconomic scenario, margins are still preserved”, says the CFO.

Revenue from institutional clients totaled R$ 436 million, up 16% compared to the same period last year. In comparison with the first quarter of this year, however, there was a drop of 20%, already expected by XP, as there was a great demand for derivatives in the first three months of the year, due to the war in Ukraine.

Revenue from new business verticals jumped 113%, totaling R$264 million. Credit card revenue was R$116 million, up 256%. The private pension front, on the other hand, recorded revenues of R$ 81 million, a growth of 57%.

The loan portfolio reached R$ 12.9 billion at the end of June this year, a growth of 89% year-on-year. XP credit cards generated R$ 5.5 billion in TPV (Total Purchased Value) in the second quarter, a growth of 161% compared to the same period last year. The total number of active cards surpassed the 383 thousand mark in the second quarter of the year, a growth of 25% quarter over quarter and 185% year over year.

