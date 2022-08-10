“You’re really going to knock me down”; João Guilherme remembers the past between father and son and leaves Faustão emotional

João Guilherme has been gaining space on TV since he became a presenter alongside Fausto, in the Program “Faustão na Band”. Last Monday (8), the communicator surprised by remembering situations experienced between the two. The boy told some stories of life lived outside the stage, and declared all the love he feels for his father.

The subject took up space when they remembered the Father’s Day which will be celebrated next Sunday (14th). “It is very important for me to take this moment to talk about next Sunday, Father’s Day. Unfortunately, many people did not have their father’s presence, either because they lost him or because they did not get to know him after being abandoned.”

João, made a point of opening his heart to his father, who could not resist and was moved. “But I can talk here about the experience I had with this wonderful guy my entire life. He is not only an example of a father in the house, but also a professional example, something I see from a very early age.”he said.