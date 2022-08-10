Zé Felipe drives away the public and has a show canceled for not selling tickets

Reproduction / Instagram Zé Felipe needs to cancel show due to lack of ticket sales

Could it be that Virginia Fonseca’s dances no longer influence the public? Singer Zé Felipe had a show canceled in Mogi das Cruzes, municipality of Greater São Paulo. The cancellation came after a failure in ticket sales, which prevented the performance from taking place.

Rancho’s StaFé event house announced on its Instagram page that the event was canceled due to low ticket purchases. After a while the publication was taken off the air.

“Show canceled due to low adhesion in ticket purchase. […] We apologize to customers who purchased advance tickets, but the event has become unfeasible. The show had no public acceptance in Mogi; different from other cities where the artist performs, always with box office success”, read the deleted post.

The new statement published on the event house’s official page reads: “We inform you that Sunset with Zé Felipe has been cancelled. Tickets will be returned immediately. Refunds can be made directly at the point of sale where the tickets were purchased. We apologize to customers for the inconvenience.”

*With the collaboration of Amanda Moreira.