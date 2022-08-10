Zuleica is against Tenório and supports Maria in Pantanal

Receiving support has never been very common for Maria (Isabel Teixeira), even more so after decades of being called Bruaca by tenorio (Murilo Benício), who did not know how to do anything other than mistreat his wife, while visiting zuleica (Aline Borges) constantly in São Paulo, splitting between two families and creating an uncomfortable situation for children, wives and everyone else around them. In the next chapters of the novel wetlandZuleica decides it’s time to face the squatter and starts supporting Maria.

Obviously, the support will not be complete, as Tenório’s second wife understands the possible consequences of an alliance parallel to the interests of the long-time partner.

José Leôncio also helps Maria in the next chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Even so, she insists on fighting the increasingly absurd orders at home and understands that she cannot continue to obey Tenório, especially since there is already a parameter of destiny stamped on Maria’s face, who jumped from Bruaca to Chalaneira in the later chapters. and will soon discover a new way of life when received with open arms by Filó (Dira Paes) and José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), who, despite not opening his arms as much as his wife, understands that it is necessary to practice his kindness.

Zuleica will need to devise an intelligent plan to help Maria while keeping Tenório's trust, after all, any misstep can lead her to a degrading situation in a matter of a few seconds.