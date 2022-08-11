🚨 Buy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra now at BIG discount

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung’s most powerful phone to buy in 2022. With lots of battery, a focus on productivity and settings worthy of a top of the line. Take advantage of the current Giraffe promotion price, with coupon exclusive to Canaltech readers that guarantees R$ 2,500 off and guarantee your Galaxy on offer!

About the Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the big news that Samsung has prepared for this year. Now, in addition to being a premium cell phone option with a large screen, it still has differentials that were successful in the old Galaxy Note line. Focusing on user productivity, it comes with the S Pen so you can take notes, draw or use apps faster.

Comparisons with the Galaxy Note don’t stop at the stylus: the look of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is inspired by the model. The 6.8-inch screen with Quad HD+ resolution promises to be the best Samsung has ever put in a cell phone. The battery has also increased in size to ensure you can spend all day unplugged, even with a large, high-quality screen.

The cameras are also superior to those found on the other models, with a resolution of 40 MP for selfies, and a set of four rear lenses with 108 MP wide sensors, 12 MP ultrawide and a pair of 10 MP telephoto lenses, with zoom of an astonishing 100 times.

