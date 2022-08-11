10 supporters of dictatorships who signed the letter on democracy

On Monday (8), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT-SP) signed the “Letter to Brazilians in defense of the Democratic State of Law”, from the Law School of the University of São Paulo (USP). While left-wing opinion makers and some media try to claim that the document would be non-partisan, the presence of the former president and other supporters of socialist dictatorships among the signatories makes this thesis practically unfeasible.

Some of the names in the letter have already publicly expressed their sympathy for the Cuban dictatorship of Fidel Castro, Chavismo and the dictator Daniel Ortega, of Nicaragua. THE People’s Gazette selected speeches from ten of the signatories that evidence this.

1) Lula called Fidel “the greatest of all Latin Americans”, relativized the Ortega dictatorship and is a partner of Chavismo

After Fidel Castro’s death in 2016, Lula called him “the greatest of all Latin Americans” and said that the Cuban “has always been a voice of struggle and hope”, which has animated “dreams of freedom”. He also stated that he maintained with the dictator “an affectionate and intense relationship, based on the search for paths for the emancipation of our peoples” and said that he felt his death “as the loss of an older brother”.

In 2021, in an interview with the newspaper The Country, Lula defended Latin American dictators by comparing them with legitimately elected democratic leaders from the rest of the world. “Why can Angela Merkel stay in power for 16 years and Daniel Ortega not? Why can Margaret Thatcher stay in power for 12 years, and Chávez not?”, asked Lula.

In the same interview, former President Lula relativized repressions against protests in Cuba, which ended in the arrest of hundreds of opponents, and in Nicaragua, which left hundreds of dead. He said that “these things happen all over the world”.

In 2012, Lula told Chávez: “Your fight is our fight, your victory will be our victory”.

2 and 3) In 2003, Chico Buarque and João Pedro Stédile signed a pro-Fidel letter after the execution of three regime deserters

Two decades before signing the letter on democracy in Brazil, singer-songwriter Chico Buarque and MST leader João Pedro Stédile were among about 200 signatories of a letter in favor of Fidel Castro’s dictatorship.

The document, entitled “To the conscience of the world”, accused “a campaign of destabilization” against Cuba that could “serve as a pretext for an invasion” of the country. Weeks earlier, three men had been shot by the Castro regime for trying to flee with a speedboat to the United States, and 75 opponents had been sentenced to prison, which gave rise to discussions about a possible US invasion of Cuba.

In addition to approving Fidel, Stedile has already given several demonstrations of support for Chavismo, even appearing on Venezuelan public TV alongside dictator Nicolás Maduro to express his sympathy for the regime.

4 and 5) Randolfe Rodrigues and Alice Portugal paid tribute to Fidel with a phrase from the creator of the Cuban Revolutionary Party

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) and federal deputy Alice Portugal (PCdoB-BA) paid tribute to Fidel Castro after his death in 2016. Both published notes addressed to the dictator quoting a phrase by Cuban politician José Martí (1853-1895) , creator of the Cuban Revolutionary Party: “La muerte no es verdad cuando se ha cumplido bien la obra de la vida” (“Death is not true when the work of life has been done well”, in free translation). As for the former dictator Hugo Chávez, from Venezuela, Alice Portugal said that he “returned the self-esteem of Venezuelans”.

6 and 7) Former PT presidents: Tarso Genro compared Fidel to Mandela; Rui Falcão called Chávez a “hero of Latin America”

Also after Fidel’s death in 2016, PT Tarso Genro, former governor of Rio Grande do Sul and former national president of the PT, compared Fidel Castro to Nelson Mandela (1918-2013), former president of South Africa. “Fidel, alongside de Gaulle and Mandela, ranks among the great statesmen of the last 100 years,” he said.

“Fidel was also a friend of Brazil and the PT. Along with Lula, he was the creator of the Foro de São Paulo,” said Rui Falcão, also a former national president of the PT, in honor of the Cuban. After Chávez’s death, Falcão said: “Count on us, count on the Workers’ Party, to continue the great political and social achievements initiated by the government of Hugo Chávez.” In addition, he called him the “hero of Latin America and the Caribbean”.

8) Ivan Valente called Chávez a “symbol of resistance”

In a letter honoring Hugo Chávez after his death, federal deputy Ivan Valente (PSOL-SP), then president of the PSOL, said that Chávez was “the leader of one of the most important processes of confronting imperialism in Latin America” and “a symbol of resistance to the neoliberal project”. He also said that the party was “brothered to march alongside him in defense of the values ​​of the Bolivarian Revolution”. The letter was also signed by Randolfe Rodrigues, who was then the PSOL leader in the Senate.

9) For Luciana Santos, president of PCdoB, Fidel is an example to the world

The national president of PCdoB, Luciana Santos, said in 2016 that “Fidel rocked the dreams of those who believe that this world has a way” and made Cuba “an example for countries around the world in the management of public health and education and in the practice of international solidarity”. “Today we surrender to the natural sadness at the farewell to a great leader, at the same time we are inspired by his thought and his legacy to transform tears into revolutionary practice, to transform mourning into struggle. Long live Fidel! Fidel Vive!” she added.

10) Jandira Feghali said that Fidel is a reference “of solidarity, of affection”

Federal deputy Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ) said in a speech to the Chamber in 2016 that “humanity became sadder and poorer with the death of Fidel Castro”. “Fidel Castro nourished the dream and utopia of many people, not only of my generation, but also of generations before mine and others that came after mine. Fidel Castro’s reference is solidarity, affection, serving the population, especially those who need it most,” she said.