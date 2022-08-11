21st Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix: see the looks of the celebrities at the event! | fashion & beauty

Today there’s an audiovisual party! O 21st Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix takes place this Wednesday, 08/10, and brings together artists, producers and directors at Cidade das Artes, in Rio de Janeiro.

The guests went to the gown and showed all the style in charming looks.

Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank were the sensation couple of the event. The actors posed for the photos and bet on the combination of red and black, in monochromatic looks. Gio was in Hugo Boss and Bruno bet on the suit with the Mohawk look.

Carol Castro also looked good with her slit dress and showed that a little black look is always charming! With the right to clippings, she made a point of showing all the details.

Camila Pitanga, one of the presenters of the event, used and abused the shine and made a kind of modern fairy style.

Soon after, the actress took pictures with Silveiro Pereira. The looks of the two complemented each other and had the same shades of gold.

Karine Teles wore a red dress with sneakers, which gave a ‘break’ in the more formal style.

Bárbara Paz opted for a white blazer with a bow tie. About the look, she commented:

“I need peace. The world is in need of peace and clarity. I’m in a phase with myself where I’m fine. I wore a lot of black and felt the need to wear white.”

The actress posed for the photos and then went to chat with friends.

Another who posed smiling for the photos was actress Cláudia Abreu.

Valentina Herszage wore a black dress – long and shiny – and wore a vermilion lipstick.

Another couple that posed very close was Vladimir Brichta and Adriana Esteves. Chic and elegant in black. Color dominated the red carpet.

The event will have 32 awards and a tribute to women film producers

The event this year honored women film producers and also the 60th anniversary of the film “O Pagador de Promessas”. The feature directed by Anselmo Duarte and based on the work of Dias Gomes, is the only Brazilian feature film to win the Palme d’Or, a feat conquered at the Cannes Film Festival in 1962.