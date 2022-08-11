4,000 rescued beagles in the US await adoption | World

About 4,000 beagles are in the process of adoption in the US. The dogs range from younger to puppies and can be adopted in the state of Virginia.
They were rescued from the Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Virginia, which they bred to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.
Beagle plays on grass in the US — Photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
“Four thousand is a big number,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society. “And it’s going to take 60 days to get all these animals out, and work with our shelter and rescue partners across the country, working with them to get these dogs to an ever-loving home.”
In May, the US Department of Justice sued Envigo alleging Animal Welfare Act violations at the facility.
Girl plays with beagle after rescuing about 4,000 dogs in the US – Photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
Government inspectors found that the beagles were being killed rather than receiving veterinary treatment for easily treated conditions; nursing beagle mothers were denied food; the food they received contained maggots, mold and feces; and over an eight-week period, 25 beagle pups died from exposure to the cold.
“In 2019, we found out that there was a place in Cumberland County that bred beagles, beautiful beagle dogs for experimentation,” Stanley said. “I tried to close them in 2019, but I was not successful. But over the years, we never stopped fighting.”
The Humane Society took 201 beagles to its care and rehabilitation center, where they will receive care until they are transported to organizations experienced in dealing with animals that come with trauma like beagles, such as the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA), Wisconsin Humane and Dakin Humane.