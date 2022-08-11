42 artists come together and read the letter in defense of democracy

posted on 08/10/2022 20:09 / updated on 08/10/2022 20:10



Actors, singers and entertainment personalities participated in the video. – (credit: Playback/Twitter)

This Wednesday (10/8), 42 artists came together and released a video in which they appear reading the letter in defense of democracy. Marisa Monte, Anitta, Caetano Veloso, Fernanda Montenegro, Juliette, Chico Buarque, Milton Nascimento, Manu Gavassi, Luísa Sonza, Djavan, Wagner Moura, among others are some of the names that participated in the campaign.

Let’s celebrate Democracy! Sign the letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law!#LetterForDemocracy #EstadoDeDireitoAlways pic.twitter.com/aFUpI5TmTy — Caetano Veloso (@caetanoveloso) August 10, 2022





The official reading of the Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians for Democracy will be on Thursday (11/8), at the University of São Paulo (USP), more specifically at the Pátio das Arcadas do Largo de São Francisco, in an act organized by jurists and social movements. So far, the document has almost 900,000 signatures and defends electronic voting machines and the Democratic Rule of Law. “Our elections with the electronic counting process have served as an example in the world. We had several alternations of power regarding the results of the polls and the republican transition of government. The electronic voting machines proved to be safe and reliable, as well as the Electoral Justice”, states the letter.

The document was created by jurists from the USP Law School after President Jair Bolsonaro’s repeated attacks on electronic voting machines and questions regarding the fairness of the electoral process that, according to the letter, jeopardize democracy.





Important names signed the letter

Presidential candidates, former ministers, former presidents, artists and businessmen signed the letter in defense of democracy. Those responsible for the letter made a survey of signatures divided by professions and disclosed that it has already been signed by 28,868 engineers; 15 thousand doctors; 8,973 unemployed; 6,619 police officers; 5,045 nurses; 4,231 magistrates; 4,217 drivers; 727 porters and 519 police delegates.

Personalities such as Chico Buarque, Fernanda Montenegro, Gal Costa, Zélia Duncan, Maria Bethânia, Bruno Gagliasso and Djamila Ribeiro signed the document. In addition to them, former STF ministers such as Joaquim Barbosa, Francisco Resek and Nelson Jobim are also signatories. A total of 12 former STF ministers signed the letter.

Presidential candidates such as Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) also signed the letter. The document is inspired by the “Letter to Brazilians” created in 1977 and which advocated the return of the Democratic Rule of Law during the Brazilian civil-military dictatorship, under the government of former President Ernesto Geisel.

Anyone can sign the letter and the intention is to gather more signatures by Thursday (11), when the official reading will be made. To subscribe, click here.