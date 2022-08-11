51 cars that cost less than R$ 100 thousand; see full list







Renault Sandero S Edition Photo: Renault / Publicity

There are still 51 cars that cost less than R$100,000 in Brazil, considering that each version is a different car (and it is, as it can change the engine, gearbox and equipment). These 51 cars are from just 22 models from 9 brands. On average they cost BRL 88,311.

The cheapest car on the list of 51 is the Fiat Mobi Like, which costs R$ 63,390. Two different Peugeot models (208 and 2008) are the most expensive, costing BRL 99,990. Peugeot’s attempt to boost sales of the 2008 SUV is evident.

Of the 9 brands found, Fiat has the most cars under R$ 100,000: 9. Then come Chevrolet with 10 and Hyundai with 9. All prices considered are from the national table surveyed on August 10th. For some brands, prices in São Paulo and Paraíba are higher.

See below the list of the 51 cars that cost less than R$ 100 thousand, in alphabetical order by brand.

Chevrolet

Onix 1.0 MT – BRL 78,700

Onix LT 1.0 – BRL 79,030

Onix LT Turbo – BRL 87,270

Onix AT Turbo – BRL 90,860

Onix LTZ Turbo – BRL 90,880

Onix RS Turbo – BRL 99,990

Onix Plus LT 1.0 MT – BRL 83,480

Onix Plus LT Turbo – BRL 93,100

Onix Plus AT Turbo – BRL 96,640

Onix Plus LTZ Turbo – BRL 96,810







Citroen

C4 Cactus 1.6 Live AT – BRL 99,116

Fiat

Mobi Like 1.0 MT – BRL 63,390

Mobi Trekking 1.0 MT – R$ 66,390

Argo 1.0 MT – BRL 75,490

Argo Drive 1.0 MT – BRL 79,490

Argo Drive Trekking 1.3 MT – BRL 85,490

Cronos 1.0 MT – BRL 74,490

Cronos Drive 1.0 MT – R$ 78,190

Cronos Drive 1.3 MT – BRL 83,890

Cronos Drive 1.3 AT – BRL 88,190

Cronos Precision 1.3 AT – BRL 92,790

Pulse Drive 1.3 MT – BRL 96,290

Strada Endurance Cabin Plus 1.4 – BRL 95,290





Fiat Mobi Trekking 2022 Photo: Stellantis / Publicity

Hyundai

HB20 Sense 1.0 MT – BRL 76,690

HB20 Comfort 1.0 MT – BRL 79,990

HB20 Limited 1.0 MT – BRL 85,490

HB20 Comfort 1.0 turbo MT – R$ 93,790

HB20 Comfort 1.0 turbo AT – R$ 99,390

HB20S Vision 1.0 MT – BRL 80,390

HB20S Evolution 1.0 MT – BRL 84,490

HB20S Vision Turbo AT – BRL 96,690

HB20S Platinum Turbo MT – BRL 97,090

JAC

Jac T40 MT Plus – BRL 98,990

Peugeot

208 Like 1.0 MT – BRL 79,990

208 Style 1.0 MT – BRL 83,990

208 Active 1.6 AT – BRL 96,990

208 Allure 1.6 AT – BRL 99,990

2008 Allure 1.6 AT – BRL 99,990

Renault

Kwid Zen – BRL 65,790

Kwid Intense – BRL 68,590

Kwid Outsider – BRL 71,990

Sandero S Edition – BRL 83,190

Logan Life 1.0 – BRL 85,590

Logan Zen 1.0 – BRL 88,890

Stepway Zen 1.6 – BRL 95,990

Toyota

Yaris Hatchback 1.5 XL CVT – BRL 93,500

Yaris Sedan 1.5 XL CVT – R$ 97,290

Volkswagen

Goal 1.0 – BRL 75,830

Polo 1.0 – BRL 78,550

Voyage 1.0 – BRL 87,730

Sloop Robust Simple Cabin – R$ 88,470

Sloop Trendline Simple Cabin – R$ 93,280