51 cars that cost less than R$ 100 thousand; see full list

There are still 51 cars that cost less than R$100,000 in Brazil, considering that each version is a different car (and it is, as it can change the engine, gearbox and equipment). These 51 cars are from just 22 models from 9 brands. On average they cost BRL 88,311.
The cheapest car on the list of 51 is the Fiat Mobi Like, which costs R$ 63,390. Two different Peugeot models (208 and 2008) are the most expensive, costing BRL 99,990. Peugeot’s attempt to boost sales of the 2008 SUV is evident.
Of the 9 brands found, Fiat has the most cars under R$ 100,000: 9. Then come Chevrolet with 10 and Hyundai with 9. All prices considered are from the national table surveyed on August 10th. For some brands, prices in São Paulo and Paraíba are higher.
See below the list of the 51 cars that cost less than R$ 100 thousand, in alphabetical order by brand.
Chevrolet
Onix 1.0 MT – BRL 78,700
Onix LT 1.0 – BRL 79,030
Onix LT Turbo – BRL 87,270
Onix AT Turbo – BRL 90,860
Onix LTZ Turbo – BRL 90,880
Onix RS Turbo – BRL 99,990
Onix Plus LT 1.0 MT – BRL 83,480
Onix Plus LT Turbo – BRL 93,100
Onix Plus AT Turbo – BRL 96,640
Onix Plus LTZ Turbo – BRL 96,810
Citroen
C4 Cactus 1.6 Live AT – BRL 99,116
Fiat
Mobi Like 1.0 MT – BRL 63,390
Mobi Trekking 1.0 MT – R$ 66,390
Argo 1.0 MT – BRL 75,490
Argo Drive 1.0 MT – BRL 79,490
Argo Drive Trekking 1.3 MT – BRL 85,490
Cronos 1.0 MT – BRL 74,490
Cronos Drive 1.0 MT – R$ 78,190
Cronos Drive 1.3 MT – BRL 83,890
Cronos Drive 1.3 AT – BRL 88,190
Cronos Precision 1.3 AT – BRL 92,790
Pulse Drive 1.3 MT – BRL 96,290
Strada Endurance Cabin Plus 1.4 – BRL 95,290
Hyundai
HB20 Sense 1.0 MT – BRL 76,690
HB20 Comfort 1.0 MT – BRL 79,990
HB20 Limited 1.0 MT – BRL 85,490
HB20 Comfort 1.0 turbo MT – R$ 93,790
HB20 Comfort 1.0 turbo AT – R$ 99,390
HB20S Vision 1.0 MT – BRL 80,390
HB20S Evolution 1.0 MT – BRL 84,490
HB20S Vision Turbo AT – BRL 96,690
HB20S Platinum Turbo MT – BRL 97,090
JAC
Jac T40 MT Plus – BRL 98,990
Peugeot
208 Like 1.0 MT – BRL 79,990
208 Style 1.0 MT – BRL 83,990
208 Active 1.6 AT – BRL 96,990
208 Allure 1.6 AT – BRL 99,990
2008 Allure 1.6 AT – BRL 99,990
Renault
Kwid Zen – BRL 65,790
Kwid Intense – BRL 68,590
Kwid Outsider – BRL 71,990
Sandero S Edition – BRL 83,190
Logan Life 1.0 – BRL 85,590
Logan Zen 1.0 – BRL 88,890
Stepway Zen 1.6 – BRL 95,990
Toyota
Yaris Hatchback 1.5 XL CVT – BRL 93,500
Yaris Sedan 1.5 XL CVT – R$ 97,290
Volkswagen
Goal 1.0 – BRL 75,830
Polo 1.0 – BRL 78,550
Voyage 1.0 – BRL 87,730
Sloop Robust Simple Cabin – R$ 88,470
Sloop Trendline Simple Cabin – R$ 93,280