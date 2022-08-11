The older we get, the weaker our brain and memory become. And it happens naturally.

According to science, some memory skills change during the aging process, such as working memory and recent memory, which involve retaining new information, new learning and problem solving.

In addition, the accumulation of sleepless nights, stress and a poor quality of life lead to memory lapses, loss of attention and concentration.

But there are things you can start doing from now on to change your end of life. Look!

6 tips to improve memory that anyone can start following:

1. Take care of your attention

Starting our list, a lot of research points out that memory lapses are possibly attention problems and not memory.

This means that people have a habit of being inattentive when capturing new information, causing forgetfulness.

2. Go after challenges

Just like you go to the gym to keep your muscles healthy, your brain also needs exercise and that’s a crucial point for a good memory.

Therefore, a good activity to do is to carry out challenges in your daily life, for example, memorizing the market list, instead of taking it on paper.

Another thing is to avoid using GPS or online surveys.

3. Play more

Continuing on the memory exercises, scientists explain that card and board games can help with this!

So bet on chess, checkers, memory game and puzzle.

4. Read fictional stories

That reading is an excellent exercise for the brain is no secret to anyone.

However, much more than just reading, fictional stories stimulate our mind and memory more.

This is because during this type of reading it is necessary to have a greater concentration on the story to understand the plot.

5. Use technology with caution

As much as technology is a great ally in people’s lives, when it comes to the health of our brain it gets in the way.

According to scientists, it can erode our own mental abilities, as we don’t care about focusing, concentrating and applying effort, in addition to distraction.

6. Know what to worry about

Lastly, you need to know when and when to be concerned about your mental health.

For example, not remembering where you parked your car in a crowded parking lot is pretty normal.

Forgetting how you got to the parking lot in the first place, however, indicates potential memory issues.

So be aware of this and understand when to consult with a doctor and treat as soon as possible.

follow him Portal 6 on Instagram: @portal6noticias and stay on top of all the news!