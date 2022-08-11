Abel Ferreira rebates talks about Cuca and reveals what Atlético-MG should have done to beat Palmeiras

Before Abel Ferreira’s press conference, after Palmeiras’ classification over Atlético-MG in Libertadores, coach Cuca said that the Portuguese set up a ‘defensive bolt’ to take the match to penalties. The Palmeirense, in turn, disagreed and countered the statement.







Abel Ferreira rebates, talks about Cuca and gives his opponent a tactical ‘lesson’ (Photo: Miguel Schincariol / AFP) Photo: Launch!

From the middle of the second stage of the game, Verdão was on the field with two players less. Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa were expelled after tough entries in similar moves.

To answer the opposing coach, the Palmeirense commander took the opportunity to explain some tactical questions and reveal what the Minas Gerais team should have done to win at Allianz Parque.

– Cuca is an experienced coach, he has several titles on his resume. When he watches this game, he will understand that there were many players outside our block, and you have to put people inside to attack our line. He had the wingers on the outside, the two full-backs open, the defenders in the back, but few players inside our block. That, for us, was easier to control – explained Abel, who added:

– Of course, with one less, we closed, but we still managed to attack. He recognizes that his team this year is better than last year. It wasn’t me who said it, it was him! And when he watches this game, he will see that our team was very competent in making the opponent play on the outside. There we managed to make a good wall, and I think we reached the end of the game with more submissions than our opponent.

Even the statistic cited by the Palmeiras coach is true. By the end of the game, the home team had kicked 13 times on goal, against 11 for the visitors.

Now, Abel Ferreira celebrates, but also changes the team’s focus to the Brazilian Championship, where he faces rival Corinthians, on Saturday, away from home, in search of maintaining the leadership of the tournament.