“About Oscar…”; Braz goes straight to the point and sends a message to update negotiation of expected reinforcement at Flamengo

Mengão has already secured the hiring of two strong names as reinforcements. Arturo Vidal and Cebolinha became realities in the Rubro-Negro cast and now, Oscar is expected to sign a contract. The player is already in Brazil, but needs to be released by Shanghai Port, from China. If the transaction goes ahead, the midfielder will arrive at the crow’s nest on loan.

The matter moves the Nation and soon after Flamengo stamped the classification for the Libertadores semifinal, beating Corinthians 1-0, last Tuesday (9), at Maracanã, the vice president of football, Marcos Brazwas asked about the negotiations: “About the Oscars, nothing has been resolved yet. There is no hiring as announced. Next question”, fired the leader.

The “next question”, in fact, appeared and also referred to another athlete on Mengão’s radar: Udinese’s midfielder Wallace, who signaled a desire to wear the Manto Rubro-Negro, but found the barrier imposed by the Italian club: “Walace is a player that interested, that matters and the window is still in progress. We don’t know if he loses a player, if something will happen until the last day of the window… Any player that interested us at the beginning of the window, we are interested until now”, declared Marcos Braz.

The question about a possible drop in the Mais Querido squad until the transfer window closes (08/15) was also answered firmly and directly: “We don’t have it, but there is always the risk of having until the last day. we don’t intend to lose a player who could miss us in the competitions we are still standing in. We are well on our way in Libertadores, we will play in the third semifinal in four years. Now we will have a very important game against Athletico [pela Copa do Brasil], we hope that our classification comes out. And we will fight until the last moment for the Brazilian Championship, have no doubts about that”, concluded the vice president of Fla.