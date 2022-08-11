Actress is investigated for alleged crime in car crash

In a coma due to severe burns after suffering an accident, actress Anne heche, 53 years old, is being investigated by the California police, in the United States, for alleged crime of drunk driving. This is what the North American website “TMZ” reported.

According to the publication, the police believe that the artist was driving her mini Blue Cooper under the influence of drugs or alcohol for having accusations of her doing reckless stunts in the street. They also received a photo of the actress in the car shortly before the accident with a bottle in her hands and suspect it was alcohol.

The resident of the house that was hit by Anne Heche’s vehicle also claims to have suffered injuries and is in need of medical treatment.

The report also brought the information that the actress almost hit a woman before colliding her vehicle in the garage of an apartment complex.

The accident

Last Friday (5), Anne Heche was driving in the Mar Vista area of ​​Los Angeles, when she crashed her blue Mini Cooper in the garage of an apartment complex.

The actress was rescued by residents, however, she reversed and accelerated, crashing the car again into a house. The blow was so strong that it set the car on fire.

Firefighters arrived and rescued the actress and, according to the American website TMZ, at least two people would have been run over by the celebrity before the collision that set the car on fire.

Los Angeles Police received a warrant to carry out a blood draw on the actress to find out if she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the accident.

Anne became known for acting in series such as Men in Trees, Hung, Save Me, Aftermath and The Brave. In cinemas, she also participated in features such as Volcano, Jogando com Prazer and Seis Dias, Sete Noites.