After being in the ‘dog’ position, Luísa Sonza appears with a transparent skirt: “Did you see it?”

Big body! Luísa Sonza, singer, model and digital influencer, once again left fans in love not only with her hits, but also with her more than flashy look this Wednesday afternoon (10).

“Gypsy heart”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. In the photos, Luísa Sonza appears on stage wearing a long, black skirt, while abusing her transparency. Currently, the digital influencer already has nothing less than 29.9 million followers on Instagram.

“Absurd beauty and absurd talent”, fired a follower in the comments field. “Only I think Luísa is the greatest singer we have today! I die of pride”, praised another.

Luísa Sonza talks about the success of the single “Cachorrinhas”

During an interview given to Quem magazine, Luísa Sonza talked more about the idea of ​​the single ‘Cachorrinhas’ and even better described the style of the song for those who have not yet heard it.

“It’s a gift for gay women… Cachorrinhas comes to close a great aesthetic that I explored and lived for a long time, more danceable, with a lot of funk, which I’ve had since Braba and Devagarinho”, stated Luísa Sonza.

Despite changing her musical style a lot in recent works, Luísa says: “I don’t want to become a trapper. I’m a pop artist and I never want to stop being, no matter how much I go from rocker to baby girl”.

