After ‘Brutal Pact’, Raul Gazolla criticizes Guilherme de Padua, Daniella Perez’s killer

Raul Gazolla is the guest of “The Noite”, shown by SBT, this Wednesday (10). The actor commented on the repercussion of the series “Pacto Brutal”, which exposes with details and shocking photos the death of Daniella Perez, with whom he was married at the time. The artist spared no criticism of Guilherme de Padua and explained why the killer, who apologized for killing the actress, at age 22was not invited to be in the documentary.



“Five years they gave fake news, apart from the interviews they did on some television shows. They do not. He. Because he is very megalomaniac. A killer, little worm, he wants to show up“, snapped Raul.

Almost 30 years after the crime that outraged the country, Raul admits that the pain of losing his wife is still very present. “It’s always very difficult from the moment you lose a person that wasn’t due to natural causes, illness or accident. It was murdered, taken from us. Every year is very difficult,” said the actor.

RAUL GAZOLLA ON GLORIA PEREZ: ‘A BEING FROM ANOTHER PLANET’

Also in an interview with “The Noite”, Raul recalled the moment when Gloria Perez, with whom he maintains a loving relationship, came to him and said he would need a lawyer to defend Daniella, even after the murder.

“I said ‘how are we going to have a lawyer to defend someone who died so violently?’ She ‘because they will despise her memory’. I don’t know, it seems that it gets softer for the population when the victim somehow did something wrong, had an affair with the murderer, cheated on her husband, something that never happened, there was none of that. I understood that during that process, until the trial, when the killers had ‘n’ versions of the case and couldn’t prove it, five years later,” Gazolla said.

Raul also showed all his admiration for Glória, who fought until the end for injustice and to preserve her daughter’s memory: “She did detective work, going after the gas station attendants who didn’t want to give a statement… Gloria is something from a movie, she is a being from another planet. She managed to live with it, write the novels that she wrote, continue writing the novel with her daughter having been murdered. I don’t know how to classify Gloria other than genius“.