After five years, Dani Souza and Mirella Santos meet again and make peace: “We decided”

On social media, Dani Souza revealed that she was reunited with Mirella Santos and the two spoke again.

Dani Souza (41) and Mirella Santos (39) made peace this Wednesday, 10. The businesswoman and the model had not spoken for five years.

On social media, the ex-panicat shared a photo in which she appears hugging Mirella and revealed that the two are reunited and resolved all the issues that made them move away.

“After 5 years we met again and resolved ourselves! I miss you friend!! I love you!!! @misantosoficial”declared Dani in the caption of the publication.U

Netizens were thrilled with the reunion of Dani and Mirella. “What good news”commented a follower. “Aii I love the friendship of the two! How I missed the two together”said another. “Ahhhh how beautiful. Happy for you!!!”celebrated a fan.

The reason for the estrangement between Dani and Mirella was never exposed. In 2020, the ex-panicat even talked about not appearing next to the model anymore, but confessed that she did not know how to explain the situation, since it was not her decision. “The problem of talking about her [Mirella] is that I have to talk about other people that I don’t want to talk about, who, fortunately, are people who are not part of my life. […] I don’t know what happened, because she didn’t tell me either. At the time, we talked over it, but she stopped talking to me because of someone else I hired to work with me”revealed.

“All I’m talking about are things I think, I don’t really know what happened. She just stopped talking to me and some people close to us who went through what had happened. I tried talking to her afterwards, but no I didn’t. I was successful. And I’m a very mature person in relation to any subject, I’ll wait her time, if she feels comfortable, we’ll talk. I think she was right, because the same thing happened to her , happened to me. And it was pretty heavy. […] I like her a lot, she is a person who was extremely important to me at the time of the Farm. She was like a mother. I’m a needy person and she was a person who meant a lot to me”, she added. Dani and Mirella met during the reality show The farmfrom Record TV, in 2009.

Check out the photo of Dani Souza next to Mirella Santos:

