After Gol and Latam, Azul also reports billionaire loss in the 2nd quarter of 2022

Airbus A330neo





After a first quarter in which the economic and financial conditions in Brazil helped to boost the results of the three major airlines in the country’s domestic market, totaling a profit of R$ 4.5 billion in the sum of the results, the second once again demonstrated the enormous challenge they still face with the consequences of the pandemic and various geopolitical conflicts around the world.

Following what happened in recent days with Gol and Latam, which reported net losses of, respectively, R$2.85 billion and R$2.5 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2022 (2Q22), this Thursday , August 11th, Azul presented its results for the period, reporting net loss of BRL 2.6 billion.

So together, the big three Brazilian airline operators totaled almost BRL 8 billion net loss in the 2nd trimester.

Comparison with the previous year

In comparison with the previous year, in which Azul’s result in the 2nd quarter of 2021 was a net income of R$ 1.07 billion, it is worth noting that both the 2Q21 profit and the loss reported today were strongly impacted by exchange rate variation in the period, since, in terms of operating results, the company had a loss in the last year quarter and had a profit in this year, as detailed below.





Result of operations, from loss to profit

According to the data, the Net Revenue of Azul, that is, the money that came in with its operations, was R$ 1.7 billion in 1Q21 and has now increased to R$ 3.9 billion in 2Q22, a strong growth of 130.5%since last year there were still major effects of the pandemic.

According to Azul, this also represents a 50% increase in revenue compared to 2Q19, when there were no effects of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Operating Costs and Expensesthat is, all the money that went into the expenses involved in the operations, was R$ 2.1 billion in 2Q21 and has now increased to R$ 3.8 billion in 2Q22, a increase of 80.2%much lower than the revenue improvement seen above, even with fuel spending increasing 178.7% between quarters.

So, the Operational resultwhich had been a loss of R$ 400.2 million in the 2nd quarter of last year, turned into a profit of BRL 136.5 million in this 2nd quarter of 2022.

According to Azul, most of the growth comes from the transformation of the fleet, which allows expanding capacity while reducing costs, replacing aircraft with the latest generation, larger and more fuel efficient.





Financial result, billionaire loss

Finally, looking at the Financial result In the first half of the year, the geopolitical uncertainties that led to the increase in fuel prices and the devaluation of the Brazilian real are the cause of the impact noted on the negative Net Result for the period.

With that, only the Monetary and exchange variationswhich had been positive at R$2.28 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2021, have now become negative in R$ 2.01 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2022, being the main reason for the loss of R$ 2.6 billion in the quarter.

With information from Azul Linhas Aéreas