After Itaú (ITUB4), can investors “dream” about BB’s spectacular numbers? – Money Times

After the publication of the numbers of the Itau (ITUB4) above expectations, investors in the Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) can expect the same?

The state-owned company publishes its numbers next Wednesday (09), closing the bank’s harvest.

See what to expect.

Strong results from Banco do Brasil

O Bank of Brazil is expected to see its profit jump 16% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year predicts the Activate Investments

But this is enough to sustain the purchase in Bank of Brazil? According to active, no. The broker reiterated its neutral recommendation.

According to the lists, as a result of the greater aggressiveness, there will be a significant increase in the cost of credit, which had been much lower than its competitors.

They still project “robust” growth of 15.5% in the quarter in gross net interest income, driving a 12% increase in banking income.

Different view has Great Investments, which expects a profit of R$ 6.71 billion, growth of 33% per year and 1.4% quarter on quarter, even with provisions for doubtful loans rising.

As a result, the market’s chances of revising profit estimates above BB’s guidance of R$23 billion-26 billion increase significantly, says the brokerage.

To the greatif it were not for the presidential election, the actions of the Bank of Brazil would be a bargain.

already the Bradesco BBI expects the result to remain broadly stable.

The market consensus Bloomberg points to a profit of R$ 6.2 billion.

