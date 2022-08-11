After rumors of an alleged romance with Maisa, João Gomes assumes a relationship with an actress, says columnist; artists would have enjoyed party together

After rumors that João Gomes and Dudley Wendling would be falling in love, the two appeared together and took the opportunity to enjoy the night of last Tuesday (9). The new couple went to the birthday party of Ulisses Jorge, manager of player Éder Militão.

According to columnist Léo Dias, from Metrópoles, the relationship of the two it’s no longer a secret. The two stayed together throughout the event. The party took place in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro. Several celebrities, such as Felipe Araújo, L7nnon, Douglas Silva, Pedro Scooby and Thiaguinho, were at the party.

The relationship, according to the journalist, would have been assumed after Léo Dias published about the relationship. João Gomes and Dudley Wendling they would be together for a short time, but would be assuming the affair for the people closest to the two.

Sought by Léo Dias’ column, the actress took the opportunity to deny it and stated that she had nothing but friendship with the singer. The two would have met at one of the events to bring together major internet influencers, as a way of being together to produce content.