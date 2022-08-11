After separation, Karoline Lima watches and comments on Éder Militão’s game

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9oJ6gfRLLvU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9oJ6gfRLLvU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9oJ6gfRLLvU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/9oJ6gfRLLvU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Karoline Lima shared a super cute moment with her Instagram followers this Wednesday (10th). The former player Éder Militão appeared commenting on the game between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, for the Euefa Supercup, in which the athlete was scheduled.

After breaking up with the Real Madrid player, Karoline Lima moves in with her daughter

“My little leg is shaking! I’m nervous. It’s been a while since I’ve seen a Real Madrid game. I missed watching the game and narrating. I’m not going to lie,” said Karol in the social network’s stories.

The digital influencer even showed off her daughter Cecília, the result of her relationship with Éder, “watching” the football game. “Pretending you’re sleeping,” Karoline joked.

Karoline Lima celebrates change with her daughter after breaking up with Éder Militão

Karoline Lima celebrated her move with her daughter Cecília after breaking up with player Éder Militão. The influencer informed that she decided to move to an apartment in Madrid while Cecília’s documentation is not ready to return to Brazil.

“I am very happy because Cecília and I moved. Not yet for São Paulo, but soon. We are somewhere else here in Madrid, I am no longer in the house I used to be. It may take a while because of the documentation. I decided to get another apartment”, commented Karol in the Instagram stories.

