After the draw, Moraes is defined as rapporteur for Bolsonaro’s candidacy process at the TSE

Vice-president of the Superior Electoral Court will produce an opinion on the legality of the patrimonial declaration presented by the candidate for reelection

Photo: Rosinei Coutinho/SCO/STF

Alexandre de Moraes will take over the Superior Electoral Court in six days



Vice President and Minister of Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraeswas chosen this Wednesday, 10th, as the rapporteur of the candidate’s candidacy process for re-election to the command of Planalto, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). With less than a week to take office as representative of the Electoral Court, Moraes will have to produce an opinion regarding the legality of the patrimonial declaration presented by the Chief Executive, in addition to the government plan – organized by the general and candidate for vice, General Walter Braga grandson Jair’s re-election campaign reaffirms his intention to keep the Brazil aid at R$ 600. However, the benefit will return to R$ 400 in January and, for Bolsonaro’s goal to take effect, the National Congress will have to vote on another Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC). “In this second term, the fundamental right to self-defense and individual freedom will be preserved and expanded, especially regarding the strengthening of legal institutes that ensure access to firearms for citizens”, informs part of the document.

